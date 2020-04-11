Country Music Superstar, Lee Brice, Surprises Audience With Performance Of Original Song "Hey World" On FOX & FRIENDS

MUMBAI: One of Country music's biggest voices and powerhouse songwriters, Lee Brice, appeared on FOX & FRIENDS Friday morning to promote his latest single, "One of Them Girls" - the first single from his upcoming album due out later this year. In a last minute change of heart, Brice was compelled to play a brand-new original song, "Hey World." It was in the moment just before he played the first note that Brice felt that he needed to connect with people in a genuine and honest way - people are suffering and that could not be ignored.
Written in one day (on March 31st) by Brice alongside Dallas Davidson and Adam Wood, the song was inspired by the current COVID-19 health crisis and reflects the fearful uncertainty that has encumbered everyone's daily lives around the globe.
"We wrote this song from an introspective, truthful place and probably what most people are actually feeling right now," says Brice. "With everything that is happening in the world currently and how fast paced we are as a society in general, sometimes you just want everything to stop - just to appreciate what we do have."
Today, Brice also released his latest single, "One of Them Girls," from his forthcoming album due out later this year, to all radio and digital streaming platforms with the track's music video premiering exclusively with iHeartRadio.
“One of Them Girls” serves as the follow-up to Brice’s double-Platinum No. 1 hit, “Rumor,” which is currently nominated for “Single of the Year” at the 55th annual Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards. This year’s ACM Awards will broadcast live Wednesday, Sept. 16 on CBS.
