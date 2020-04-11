RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  11 Apr 2020 12:52 |  By RnMTeam

Apple Music's 'Stream Local' initiative will support Indian musicians

MUMBAI: Playlists across genres as well as the albums of several chart-topping Indian artists will be featured in addition to newly-released music.

Apple Music's new initiative "Stream Local,” launches today (April 11) and serves to provide a platform for Indian music, including chart-toppers and newly-released titles. Some of the artists included are Raftaar, Neha Kakkar, Armaan Malik, Darshan Rawal, The Earth Below, Sameer Rahat.

Playlists to be featured on "Stream Local" will include Badshah, Nucleya, The New India, Indian Independent Hits.

Apple Music has globally set up an advance fund of $50mn to support Indie music labels (refer).

Tim Cook announced on Monday that the company will donate $10 million to the "One World: Together at Home" benefit, a COVID-19 fundraiser organised by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization in collaboration with Lady Gaga.

"One World: Together at Home" will feature appearances by Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, and Stevie Wonder. The event is slated to stream live on April 18 at 5pm PT.

Tags
Apple music Indian Music Alanis Morissette Andrea Bocelli Billie Eilish Chris Martin David Beckham
Related news
News | 07 Apr 2020

Lockdown diaries: Billie Eilish enjoys being alone

MUMBAI: Grammy award-winning singer Billie Eilish says she is an "introverted loner", and is happily spending a lot of time alone during the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

read more
News | 07 Apr 2020

F9 remixes Alanis Morissette’s latest single ‘Smiling’

MUMBAI: For eight years, Alanis Morissette fans have been waiting for a follow up to the Gold album, ‘Havoc And Bright Lights’ and finally the time has come! ‘Such Pretty Forks In The Road’ will be the Grammy award winner’s ninth studio album.

read more
News | 30 Mar 2020

Dua Lipa was confused about releasing album amid COVID-19

MUMBAI: International pop sensation Dua Lipa, who recently released her new album "Future Nostalgia" was initially confused about dropping the songs due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

read more
News | 26 Mar 2020

Elton John, Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey among artistes for COVID-19 relief concert

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Elton John is set to host a coronavirus relief concert that will also feature Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys and Billie Eilish among other artistes.

read more
News | 23 Mar 2020

Supergroup Major Lazer remix Rema’s breakthrough single, 'Dumebi'

MUMBAI: Supergroup Major Lazer offer up their carnival-inspired edit of Rema’s breakthrough hit ‘Dumebi’. After Rema was invited out as a surprise guest during their Lagos show last year, the electronic trio couldn’t refuse the offer to jump on the remix.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Here are 10 ways to learn music through iPhone and Android apps

MUMBAI: These music learning apps for Android and iOS come with a structured program so you can bread more

News
BARC India & Nielsen Media explain “The Crisis Consumption - Impact Of COVID -19 on TV,smartphone behaviour across India

MUMBAI: This is the third part of the report on “Crisis Consumption on TV and Smartphones” releasread more

News
Here are five steps to kill your boredom with music

MUMBAI: You’re a musician and you’re self-isolating at home and you miss performing and entertairead more

News
Steps on how to play YouTube music while doing other things for iPhone and Android user

MUMBAI: You want to listen something on the YouTube app while also doing other things on your phread more

News
Study: An increase in radio listenership during the lockdown

MUMBAI: Due to increase in technology radio wasn’t quite listened to for a couple of years beforeread more

top# 5 articles

1
Curb Records’ Lee Brice Releases New Song/Single “One of Them Girls” Today

MUMBAI: Curb Records recording artist and ACM and CMA award winner Lee Brice releases his next song and single, “One of Them Girls.” The song—...read more

2
Alok Drops Official Remix of Dua Lipa’s Hit ‘Physical’

MUMBAI: Brazilian DJ and producer Alok has delivered a vibrant remix of global superstar Dua Lipa’s adrenaline-fueled track ‘Physical’ (Alok Remix)...read more

3
Singer Vivek Hariharan receives special message for 'Panchayat' song

MUMBAI: Singer Vivek Hariharan, who lent his voice for the title song of the new web series "Panchayat", received a very special message from the...read more

4
B Praak drops his new song, 'Kuch bhi ho jaye'

MUMBAI: Singer B Praak has come up with his new Punjabi track, "Kuch Bhi Ho Jaye". Penned by Jaani, the melodious song is an ode to all those who...read more

5
COVID-19: ISRA announced three-day concert ''Sangeet Setu'' gathering top musicians

MUMBAI: Asha Bhonsle, S P Balasubramaniam and K J Yesudas has decided to come together for a virtual concert in regard to the people who is working...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group