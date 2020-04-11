Apple Music's 'Stream Local' initiative will support Indian musicians

MUMBAI: Playlists across genres as well as the albums of several chart-topping Indian artists will be featured in addition to newly-released music.
Apple Music's new initiative "Stream Local,” launches today (April 11) and serves to provide a platform for Indian music, including chart-toppers and newly-released titles. Some of the artists included are Raftaar, Neha Kakkar, Armaan Malik, Darshan Rawal, The Earth Below, Sameer Rahat.
Playlists to be featured on "Stream Local" will include Badshah, Nucleya, The New India, Indian Independent Hits.
Apple Music has globally set up an advance fund of $50mn to support Indie music labels (refer).
Tim Cook announced on Monday that the company will donate $10 million to the "One World: Together at Home" benefit, a COVID-19 fundraiser organised by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization in collaboration with Lady Gaga.
"One World: Together at Home" will feature appearances by Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, and Stevie Wonder. The event is slated to stream live on April 18 at 5pm PT.
MUMBAI: These music learning apps for Android and iOS come with a structured program so you can bread more
MUMBAI: This is the third part of the report on “Crisis Consumption on TV and Smartphones” releasread more
MUMBAI: You’re a musician and you’re self-isolating at home and you miss performing and entertairead more
MUMBAI: You want to listen something on the YouTube app while also doing other things on your phread more
MUMBAI: Due to increase in technology radio wasn’t quite listened to for a couple of years beforeread more
MUMBAI: Curb Records recording artist and ACM and CMA award winner Lee Brice releases his next song and single, “One of Them Girls.” The song—...read more
MUMBAI: Brazilian DJ and producer Alok has delivered a vibrant remix of global superstar Dua Lipa’s adrenaline-fueled track ‘Physical’ (Alok Remix)...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Vivek Hariharan, who lent his voice for the title song of the new web series "Panchayat", received a very special message from the...read more
MUMBAI: Singer B Praak has come up with his new Punjabi track, "Kuch Bhi Ho Jaye". Penned by Jaani, the melodious song is an ode to all those who...read more
MUMBAI: Asha Bhonsle, S P Balasubramaniam and K J Yesudas has decided to come together for a virtual concert in regard to the people who is working...read more