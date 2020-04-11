Apple Music's 'Stream Local' initiative will support Indian musicians

MUMBAI: Playlists across genres as well as the albums of several chart-topping Indian artists will be featured in addition to newly-released music.

Apple Music's new initiative "Stream Local,” launches today (April 11) and serves to provide a platform for Indian music, including chart-toppers and newly-released titles. Some of the artists included are Raftaar, Neha Kakkar, Armaan Malik, Darshan Rawal, The Earth Below, Sameer Rahat.

Playlists to be featured on "Stream Local" will include Badshah, Nucleya, The New India, Indian Independent Hits.

Apple Music has globally set up an advance fund of $50mn to support Indie music labels (refer).

Tim Cook announced on Monday that the company will donate $10 million to the "One World: Together at Home" benefit, a COVID-19 fundraiser organised by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization in collaboration with Lady Gaga.

"One World: Together at Home" will feature appearances by Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, and Stevie Wonder. The event is slated to stream live on April 18 at 5pm PT.