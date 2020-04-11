Actor, Creator Rohit Gupta confesses his love to Katy Perry

MUMBAI: Actor, Creator Rohit Gupta confessed his love to global superstar Katy Perry in Shah Rukh Khan style.
Visibly Katy was fascinated with Rohit's pyaar ka izhar. Kyunki itni shiddat se Rohit ne tumhe paane ki koshish ki hai, ki har zarre ne usee tumse milane ki sazish ki hai. Guess Katy has always been Rohit's Teenage Dream. Right Rohit?
Check link below.
Link - https://www.facebook.com/450177215185955/posts/1180044288865907/?vh=e&d=n
