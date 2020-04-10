Yulia Niko releases 'Manifest Of Love', a special ambient podcast for meditation and conscious healing

MUMBAI: Following the release of recent ep, Molly & Sally, Russian DJ and producer, Yulia Niko, returns with a special ambient podcast, designed to heal and soothe during these difficult times.

Of the mix, Yulia says “When life situations happen suddenly beyond our preparation, we are faced with uncertainty and with that despair, worry and all the negative thought processes that jolt us out of reality. Music helps to heal so I created this mix combining different styles of music, great for meditation, resting, yoga, cooking or working at home. I wanted to make something that will motivate people and for them to not give up or fall into depression while under the current circumstances of COV-19. ‘Fall In Love With Yourself’ was the first name of the mix but I realized that I am manifesting my love to others. It’s not only about one person, it’s about all of us. Together we are stronger.

Enjoy my special podcast for meditation and conscious healing. Namaste. Yours, YN”.

Drawing inspiration from Detroit and Chicago house, Yulia’s unique sound has seen her become resident DJ as Berlin’s Watergate club and release on labels such as Crosstown Rebels and Get Physical. Along the way she has also gained recognition from tastemakers like Jamie Jones and Damian Lazarus, plus underground plays on John Digweed’s Transitions podcast.

Niko was intoxicated with dance music from a young age and soon got her first residency in Sochi. She has since spent time in New York before settling in Berlin and has now set up her own vinyl only Tochno Techno label. She has also released on Baile Musik, Nervous Records, Plant74, played parties in LA and continues to make musical waves.