RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  10 Apr 2020 17:53 |  By RnMTeam

Shan Vincent de Paul creates visual mixtape "PURGATORY" in response to global pandemic COVID-19

MUMBAI: Toronto-based Jaffna-born rapper and producer to release ‘PURGATORY: The Isolation Tapes’ with 24-hour live stream on Instagram and will include special guests and interviews

April 2020 - Fresh off his four-city tour of India, Toronto-based, award-winning Tamil rapper and director Shan Vincent de Paul aka SVDP is set to release his new visual mixtape, PURGATORY: The Isolation Tapes. In response to the COVID-19 epidemic that has swept across the world, the Mrithangam Raps series co-creator presents a visual that encapsulates the range of emotions that much of the world is going through. 

Made completely in isolation on his iPhone PURGATORY acts almost as a short film that accompanies a handful of new songs.  

Set in the modern day, the visual shows a character played by SVDP navigating through the quarantine, through moments of panic and fear to beautiful moments of appreciating the world’s solidarity. 

In what is a novel but perhaps timely way to release the mixtape, the project will be screened multiple times a day on SVDP’s Instagram during a 24-hour live stream on Easter Monday. The live stream will include special guests, interviews and unreleased material live from Shan’s studio. 

“When this started happening on a global scale, I stopped all of my other projects immediately.  It was important that I create something that was responsive to what we were going through. What we’re seeing is unprecedented so the art has to reflect that,” says SVDP of the inspiration behind PURGATORY. 

“I also looked at it as an artistic challenge. What can we artists create when left to our own devices?  It was definitely a moment of artistic evolution for me. Most important it was my contribution to help people get through these times,” he adds.

Tags
Shan Vincent de Paul Instagram Tamil rapper music Singer PURGATORY
Related news
News | 10 Apr 2020

Akshay Dhawan urges everyone to stay indoors and safe through his rap

MUMBAI: Indian rapper, Akshay Dhawan also known as “Akshay The One” who is prominently known for winner Dil Hai Hindustani season 2.

read more
News | 10 Apr 2020

Rapper Raja Kumari: Pt Ravi Shankar was first person to bless me in my artistic career

MUMBAI: Indian-American rapper-songwriter Raja Kumari has paid a tribute to the late Grammy award-winner sitar maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar and said that he was the first person to bless her.

read more
News | 10 Apr 2020

Celine Dion tweaks 'My heart will go on' for COVID-19 days

MUMBAI: Singer Celine Dion revisited her iconic song "My heart will go on", and tweaked it to encourage people to practice social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

read more
News | 10 Apr 2020

Alle Farben is next up to remix Martin Garrix's 'Drown'

MUMBAI: After Nicky Romero’s remix of ‘Drown' last week, it’s now time for Alle Farben to infuse Martin Garrix’s collaboration with Clinton Kane with his sound.

read more
News | 10 Apr 2020

Megastar Drake brings the next big challenge with 'Toosie Slide'

MUMBAI: Drake’s songs are no strangers to going viral, as was obvious with the ‘Kiki/In my feelings’ and ‘Flip the Switch’ challenges. The singer-rapper’s new single - ‘Toosie Slide’, is no different.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Here are five steps to kill your boredom with music

MUMBAI: You’re a musician and you’re self-isolating at home and you miss performing and entertairead more

News
Steps on how to play YouTube music while doing other things for iPhone and Android user

MUMBAI: You want to listen something on the YouTube app while also doing other things on your phread more

News
Study: An increase in radio listenership during the lockdown

MUMBAI: Due to increase in technology radio wasn’t quite listened to for a couple of years beforeread more

Press Releases
Radio Mango sings 'This too shall pass' with their new initiative for business partners

MUMBAI: This novel initiative would enable business partners to focus on brand building and businread more

News
In a study commissioned by AROI in the top 6 metros, 82% of the population tuned into FM Radio for credible information during lockdown

MUMBAI: Radio has always been a constant companion to everyone, both in good and tough times.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Rihanna buys ventilator for dad as he recovers from COVID-19

MUMBAI: Pop star Rihanna helped keep her father Ronald Fenty's spirits up after she got to know he has been diagnosed with COVID-19.Fenty told The...read more

2
After 'KARMA', PAV4N unleashes new single, 'STASIS'

MUMBAI: PAV4N (to be read as Pavan) announced his arrival on the global stage with the blistering ‘KARMA’ and maintains the tempo with yet another...read more

3
Akshay Dhawan urges everyone to stay indoors and safe through his rap

MUMBAI: Indian rapper, Akshay Dhawan also known as “Akshay The One” who is prominently known for winner Dil Hai Hindustani season 2. Recently, Akshay...read more

4
Celine Dion tweaks 'My heart will go on' for COVID-19 days

MUMBAI: Singer Celine Dion revisited her iconic song "My heart will go on", and tweaked it to encourage people to practice social distancing amid...read more

5
Apashe releases highly anticipated 'Renaissance' full-length album

MUMBAI: Apashe makes his majestic return with the long-awaited album, Renaissance. The producer's trademark sound, characterized by a larger-than-...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group