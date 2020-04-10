Megastar Drake brings the next big challenge with 'Toosie Slide'

MUMBAI: Drake’s songs are no strangers to going viral, as was obvious with the ‘Kiki/In my feelings’ and ‘Flip the Switch’ challenges. The singer-rapper’s new single - ‘Toosie Slide’, is no different. The track has already been racking up the views on platforms like Tik Tok and Instagram, where Social Media Influencer, Toosie recorded the song as part of his quarantine choreography.
The song is now on its way to becoming the next big internet sensation with celebrities like Justin Bieber, DJ Khaled, Marshmello, Jason Derulo and many more, joining in on the fun.
Ever wonder what’s it like to live life ultra-large? Well, Drake leaves nothing to the imagination with the music video launch of the song, where he gives us a glimpse inside his multi-million property as he intermittently dances to the catchy beats of the track.
With tonnes of people, working remotely and observing social distancing, the track seeks to encourage people to stay safe indoors and take up the choreography challenge as a form of light hearted amusement. So go on and grab your dancing shoes and see how smoothly you can slide, with the ‘Toosie Slide’.
MUMBAI: You want to listen something on the YouTube app while also doing other things on your phread more
MUMBAI: Due to increase in technology radio wasn’t quite listened to for a couple of years beforeread more
MUMBAI: This novel initiative would enable business partners to focus on brand building and businread more
MUMBAI: Radio has always been a constant companion to everyone, both in good and tough times.read more
MUMBAI: Apple Music has launched a $50 million advance royalty fund to ensure that artists will gread more
MUMBAI: Drake’s songs are no strangers to going viral, as was obvious with the ‘Kiki/In my feelings’ and ‘Flip the Switch’ challenges. The singer-...read more
MUMBAI: PAV4N (to be read as Pavan) announced his arrival on the global stage with the blistering ‘KARMA’ and maintains the tempo with yet another...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Celine Dion revisited her iconic song "My heart will go on", and tweaked it to encourage people to practice social distancing amid...read more
MUMBAI: Indian-American rapper-songwriter Raja Kumari has paid a tribute to the late Grammy award-winner sitar maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar and said...read more
MUMBAI: Phil and Paul Hartnoll are the brothers hailing from Kent best known as Orbital, undoubtedly one of the UK’s most pioneering electronic acts...read more