RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  10 Apr 2020 17:10 |  By RnMTeam

Megastar Drake brings the next big challenge with 'Toosie Slide'

MUMBAI: Drake’s songs are no strangers to going viral, as was obvious with the ‘Kiki/In my feelings’ and ‘Flip the Switch’ challenges. The singer-rapper’s new single - ‘Toosie Slide’, is no different. The track has already been racking up the views on platforms like Tik Tok and Instagram, where Social Media Influencer, Toosie recorded the song as part of his quarantine choreography.

The song is now on its way to becoming the next big internet sensation with celebrities like Justin Bieber, DJ Khaled, Marshmello, Jason Derulo and many more, joining in on the fun.

Ever wonder what’s it like to live life ultra-large? Well, Drake leaves nothing to the imagination with the music video launch of the song, where he gives us a glimpse inside his multi-million property as he intermittently dances to the catchy beats of the track.

With tonnes of people, working remotely and observing social distancing, the track seeks to encourage people to stay safe indoors and take up the choreography challenge as a form of light hearted amusement. So go on and grab your dancing shoes and see how smoothly you can slide, with the ‘Toosie Slide’.  

Tags
Drake music Singer rapper Justin Bieber DJ Khaled Marshmello Jason Derulo Toosie Slide Singer Kiki/In my feelings Flip the Switch
Related news
News | 10 Apr 2020

Rapper Raja Kumari: Pt Ravi Shankar was first person to bless me in my artistic career

MUMBAI: Indian-American rapper-songwriter Raja Kumari has paid a tribute to the late Grammy award-winner sitar maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar and said that he was the first person to bless her.

read more
News | 10 Apr 2020

Alle Farben is next up to remix Martin Garrix's 'Drown'

MUMBAI: After Nicky Romero’s remix of ‘Drown' last week, it’s now time for Alle Farben to infuse Martin Garrix’s collaboration with Clinton Kane with his sound.

read more
News | 10 Apr 2020

After ‘KARMA’, PAV4N unleashes new single, ‘STASIS’

MUMBAI: PAV4N (to be read as Pavan) announced his arrival on the global stage with the blistering ‘KARMA’ and maintains the tempo with yet another cracker, ‘STASIS’ – that was showcased to the world on April 10.

read more
News | 10 Apr 2020

COVID-19: ISRA announced three-day concert ''Sangeet Setu'' gathering top musicians

MUMBAI: Asha Bhonsle, S P Balasubramaniam and K J Yesudas has decided to come together for a virtual concert in regard to the people who is working and helping in fighting against COVID-19 pandemic.

read more
News | 10 Apr 2020

Neha Kakkar: We don't get paid for singing in Bollywood

MUMBAI: She has belted out some of the biggest foot-tapping hits including "Garmi", "Aankh marey", "O saki", "Dilbar" and "Kala chashma" among many others, and enjoys as much popularity as any top singer in contemporary Bollywood.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Steps on how to play YouTube music while doing other things for iPhone and Android user

MUMBAI: You want to listen something on the YouTube app while also doing other things on your phread more

News
Study: An increase in radio listenership during the lockdown

MUMBAI: Due to increase in technology radio wasn’t quite listened to for a couple of years beforeread more

Press Releases
Radio Mango sings 'This too shall pass’ with their new initiative for business partners

MUMBAI: This novel initiative would enable business partners to focus on brand building and businread more

News
In a study commissioned by AROI in the top 6 metros, 82% of the population tuned into FM Radio for credible information during lockdown

MUMBAI: Radio has always been a constant companion to everyone, both in good and tough times.read more

News
Apple Music donates $50 million Coronavirus Relief Fund for artist

MUMBAI: Apple Music has launched a $50 million advance royalty fund to ensure that artists will gread more

top# 5 articles

1
Megastar Drake brings the next big challenge with 'Toosie Slide'

MUMBAI: Drake’s songs are no strangers to going viral, as was obvious with the ‘Kiki/In my feelings’ and ‘Flip the Switch’ challenges. The singer-...read more

2
After ‘KARMA’, PAV4N unleashes new single, ‘STASIS’

MUMBAI: PAV4N (to be read as Pavan) announced his arrival on the global stage with the blistering ‘KARMA’ and maintains the tempo with yet another...read more

3
Celine Dion tweaks 'My heart will go on' for COVID-19 days

MUMBAI: Singer Celine Dion revisited her iconic song "My heart will go on", and tweaked it to encourage people to practice social distancing amid...read more

4
Rapper Raja Kumari: Pt Ravi Shankar was first person to bless me in my artistic career

MUMBAI: Indian-American rapper-songwriter Raja Kumari has paid a tribute to the late Grammy award-winner sitar maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar and said...read more

5
UK Acid House pioneers Orbital release a rare rework of Joris Voorn's seminal track 'Never'

MUMBAI: Phil and Paul Hartnoll are the brothers hailing from Kent best known as Orbital, undoubtedly one of the UK’s most pioneering electronic acts...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group