Megastar Drake brings the next big challenge with 'Toosie Slide'

MUMBAI: Drake’s songs are no strangers to going viral, as was obvious with the ‘Kiki/In my feelings’ and ‘Flip the Switch’ challenges. The singer-rapper’s new single - ‘Toosie Slide’, is no different. The track has already been racking up the views on platforms like Tik Tok and Instagram, where Social Media Influencer, Toosie recorded the song as part of his quarantine choreography.

The song is now on its way to becoming the next big internet sensation with celebrities like Justin Bieber, DJ Khaled, Marshmello, Jason Derulo and many more, joining in on the fun.

Ever wonder what’s it like to live life ultra-large? Well, Drake leaves nothing to the imagination with the music video launch of the song, where he gives us a glimpse inside his multi-million property as he intermittently dances to the catchy beats of the track.

With tonnes of people, working remotely and observing social distancing, the track seeks to encourage people to stay safe indoors and take up the choreography challenge as a form of light hearted amusement. So go on and grab your dancing shoes and see how smoothly you can slide, with the ‘Toosie Slide’.