COVID-19: ISRA announced three-day concert ''Sangeet Setu'' gathering top musicians

MUMBAI: Asha Bhonsle, S P Balasubramaniam and K J Yesudas has decided to come together for a virtual concert in regard to the people who is working and helping in fighting against COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, the Indian Singers Rights Association (ISRA) made an announced that they will be a three-day concert ''Sangeet Setu'', from April 10 between 8 pm and 9 pm, on account to entertain the people and lighten their heads and mind from this lockdown.

The ISRA said, "The feed for the concert, dedicated to PM CARES, will be available on OTT platforms, Television, Digital and Social channels”.

The ISRA also listed out of the artist who would be taking part in the concert, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhonsle, S P Balasubramaniam, K J Yesudas, Udit Narayan, Anoop Jalota, Pankaj Udhas, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Sudesh Bhosale, Suresh Wadkar, Talat Aziz, Alka Yagnik, Kumar Shanu, Hariharan, Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, Salim Merchant, Shaan and Kailash Kher.

"ISRA decided that leading singers of the country will entertain the masses and try to lighten their stress, strain and depression in these tough times. I thank all the artists who have made themselves available for this national service," Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sanjay Tandon said.

Moving Pixels Company, XP&D and Be.live have partnered with the ISRA in this effort, according to the report.

MPC Creative Director, Manish Baradia said, “This is not just a concert series, it is a national movement. We want to take this concert to one billion screens.”

Sukrit Singh said “Speaking on behalf XP&D and Be.Live, the O2O (Offline to Online) concert belongs to the nation - our feed is free for anyone who can get it to a screen.

"We appeal to every OTT, TV or digital channel to stream the content for free and show solidarity with the current battle. The feed of the virtual concerts will be available on several OTT platforms including MX Player, Hotstar, Vodafone Play, Flipkart, Jio Tv and Sony Liv,” Singh said.

Singer Sonu Nigam said, “the concert was our tribute to every Indian fighting against the coronavirus”.

“Every Indian be it an official, a health worker, an essential services provider or citizen at home - is contributing in this battle. Especially the mothers, home makers and sisters at home are bearing the burden and as artists we salute you through our music.”

Shaan also said, “We urge everyone to stay at home. With this initiative, we will be able to come to your homes and sing for the country. I urge everyone to donate generously to the PM Cares fund, as every single rupee count”.

"On behalf of ISRA we come together as a family to sing for you all to spread positivity amongst all of us in this dark phase bringing entertainment for enlightenment and cheer,” Kher added.