RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  10 Apr 2020 17:33 |  By RnMTeam

Celine Dion tweaks 'My heart will go on' for COVID-19 days

MUMBAI: Singer Celine Dion revisited her iconic song "My heart will go on", and tweaked it to encourage people to practice social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Dion posted a re-do of the lyrics of her 1997 hit on her Instagram feed on Thursday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The 52-year-old French Canadian diva posted a brief video snippet of her music video from the hit, which was the love theme for the Oscar-winning film "Titanic", next to which she wrote the altered lyrics in both English and French.

"Near, far wherever you are... make sure you're practicing social distancing," the singer wrote, before repeating the same sentiment in French.

She signed off in the caption with "Team Céline" and included the hashtags #ThursdayWisdom #restezchezvous #StayAtHome and #throwbackThursday.

Dion's post comes as many celebrities remind fans and followers via their social media channels about the importance of staying home during the spreading pandemic.

Earlier in an episode of "Watch What Happens Live", she revealed that initially she didn't even want to do "My heart will go on".

"There was one song that I didn't want to record, and I'm glad they didn't listen to me," Dion said in response to a question from a fan on the show.

It was her late husband Rene Angelil, who was her manager at the time, who convinced her otherwise.

"It didn't appeal to me. I was probably very tired that day -- very tired," Dion confessed, adding: "My husband said, ‘Let's hold on'. He talked to the writer and he said, 'Let's try to make it, like, a little demo'."

The song went on to win the Oscar for Best Original Song, as well as two Grammys for the superstar.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Celine Dion My Heart Will Go On COVID-19 Oscar Grammys Rene Angelil Instagram
Related news
News | 10 Apr 2020

Neha Kakkar: We don't get paid for singing in Bollywood

MUMBAI: She has belted out some of the biggest foot-tapping hits including "Garmi", "Aankh marey", "O saki", "Dilbar" and "Kala chashma" among many others, and enjoys as much popularity as any top singer in contemporary Bollywood.

read more
News | 09 Apr 2020

Late Aretha Franklin's partner dies after contracting COVID-19

MUMBAI: Late singer-songwriter Aretha Franklin's longtime partner William Wilkerson, who is also known as Willie Wilkerson Jr., is no more. He passed away after contracting the novel coronavirus.

read more
News | 09 Apr 2020

If you have it, flaunt it with MTV Lockdown Stars in just 59 seconds!

MUMBAI: Hosted and judged by the super gorgeous VJ Gaelyn Mendonca, MTV Lockdown Stars is a unique talent hunt show that gives you a chance to impress everyone with your talent but in less than a minute.

read more
News | 09 Apr 2020

Birthday special: Neha Kakkar shares cute pictures with Tony Kakkar

MUMBAI: Well it’s Tony Kakkar’s birthday and his sibling Neha Kakkar has gone onto posting some cute pictures on Instagram.

read more
News | 08 Apr 2020

Lucknow police to cross-examine Kanika Kapoor after 14- day quarantine; suggest reports

MUMBAI: Finally the Baby Doll fame Kanika Kapoor has got back home after testing COVID-19 negative. While reports have suggested that she would be in interrogation with Lucknow police but only after her 14- day quarantine gets over.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Steps on how to play YouTube music while doing other things for iPhone and Android user

MUMBAI: You want to listen something on the YouTube app while also doing other things on your phread more

News
Study: An increase in radio listenership during the lockdown

MUMBAI: Due to increase in technology radio wasn’t quite listened to for a couple of years beforeread more

Press Releases
Radio Mango sings 'This too shall pass’ with their new initiative for business partners

MUMBAI: This novel initiative would enable business partners to focus on brand building and businread more

News
In a study commissioned by AROI in the top 6 metros, 82% of the population tuned into FM Radio for credible information during lockdown

MUMBAI: Radio has always been a constant companion to everyone, both in good and tough times.read more

News
Apple Music donates $50 million Coronavirus Relief Fund for artist

MUMBAI: Apple Music has launched a $50 million advance royalty fund to ensure that artists will gread more

top# 5 articles

1
After ‘KARMA’, PAV4N unleashes new single, ‘STASIS’

MUMBAI: PAV4N (to be read as Pavan) announced his arrival on the global stage with the blistering ‘KARMA’ and maintains the tempo with yet another...read more

2
Rapper Raja Kumari: Pt Ravi Shankar was first person to bless me in my artistic career

MUMBAI: Indian-American rapper-songwriter Raja Kumari has paid a tribute to the late Grammy award-winner sitar maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar and said...read more

3
Celine Dion tweaks 'My heart will go on' for COVID-19 days

MUMBAI: Singer Celine Dion revisited her iconic song "My heart will go on", and tweaked it to encourage people to practice social distancing amid...read more

4
UK Acid House pioneers Orbital release a rare rework of Joris Voorn's seminal track 'Never'

MUMBAI: Phil and Paul Hartnoll are the brothers hailing from Kent best known as Orbital, undoubtedly one of the UK’s most pioneering electronic acts...read more

5
Megastar Drake brings the next big challenge with 'Toosie Slide'

MUMBAI: Drake’s songs are no strangers to going viral, as was obvious with the ‘Kiki/In my feelings’ and ‘Flip the Switch’ challenges. The singer-...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group