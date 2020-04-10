Akshay Dhawan urges everyone to stay indoors and safe through his rap

MUMBAI: Indian rapper, Akshay Dhawan also known as “Akshay The One” who is prominently known for winner Dil Hai Hindustani season 2.

Recently, Akshay created a rap from his home on regard to the present situation that the whole world is facing, “I wanted to create a roll amongst the people and reach out to as many as possible through this rap to spread a message that there’s nothing to panic about, we have to fight this virus together. Be confine in your house and this is the time to work on yourself and find the new you”.

Watch here:

The singer won “Dil Hai Hindustani 2” and is now creating his own original music, when asked how his journey has been he exclaimed, “At the beginning there were a lot of ups and downs, everything was new for me, my life completely changed. I have to give interviews one after another, think about what kind of songs to compose, every time there’s something or the other going on. But overall, this is a dream come true”.

Akshay also shares his idea of how to be productive during this lockdown due to COVID-19, “We always complain about not having enough time to do this and that, now you have plenty of time to do whatever and whichever you wanted. For instance, like learning to sing, paint, art, DIY’s, instruments, write, compose and many more”

“When all this settles down, you’ll than notice a big change of yourself” he adds

Soon after the situation calms, the singer is said to release a pipeline of songs that he has been working on.