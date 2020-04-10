Akshay Dhawan urges everyone to stay indoors and safe through his rap

MUMBAI: Indian rapper, Akshay Dhawan also known as “Akshay The One” who is prominently known for winner Dil Hai Hindustani season 2.
Recently, Akshay created a rap from his home on regard to the present situation that the whole world is facing, “I wanted to create a roll amongst the people and reach out to as many as possible through this rap to spread a message that there’s nothing to panic about, we have to fight this virus together. Be confine in your house and this is the time to work on yourself and find the new you”.
Watch here:
View this post on Instagram
Let's fight this virus together by staying at our home and by praying for those who've been working there ass off. So Blast up the comment section , Let me know how do you feel about this situation and yes we are in this together. It was not easy to record this verse as there is no recording setup here at my home. @rollingstonein @theindianmusicdiaries @indiasfinesthiphop @hiphopinindia @desihiphop @indianmusicdiaries @rollingstonein @bforbandook @theindianidiot Ps: The video was shot back in one of my favourite city Jaipur by @akshya444 #nocoronavirus #wearetogether #music #poetry #quarantine #lockdown #war #corona #rap #workfromhome #akshaydhwan #quarantine #pandemic #stayathome #coronavirus #lyricalhiphop #RapMusic #IndianRapper #DesiRap #aslihiphop #HindiRap #PunjabiRapper #HipHopInIndia #DesiHipHop #indianhiphop
The singer won “Dil Hai Hindustani 2” and is now creating his own original music, when asked how his journey has been he exclaimed, “At the beginning there were a lot of ups and downs, everything was new for me, my life completely changed. I have to give interviews one after another, think about what kind of songs to compose, every time there’s something or the other going on. But overall, this is a dream come true”.
Akshay also shares his idea of how to be productive during this lockdown due to COVID-19, “We always complain about not having enough time to do this and that, now you have plenty of time to do whatever and whichever you wanted. For instance, like learning to sing, paint, art, DIY’s, instruments, write, compose and many more”
“When all this settles down, you’ll than notice a big change of yourself” he adds
Soon after the situation calms, the singer is said to release a pipeline of songs that he has been working on.
MUMBAI: You’re a musician and you’re self-isolating at home and you miss performing and entertairead more
MUMBAI: You want to listen something on the YouTube app while also doing other things on your phread more
MUMBAI: Due to increase in technology radio wasn’t quite listened to for a couple of years beforeread more
MUMBAI: This novel initiative would enable business partners to focus on brand building and businread more
MUMBAI: Radio has always been a constant companion to everyone, both in good and tough times.read more
MUMBAI: Singer Celine Dion revisited her iconic song "My heart will go on", and tweaked it to encourage people to practice social distancing amid...read more
MUMBAI: PAV4N (to be read as Pavan) announced his arrival on the global stage with the blistering ‘KARMA’ and maintains the tempo with yet another...read more
MUMBAI: Apashe makes his majestic return with the long-awaited album, Renaissance. The producer's trademark sound, characterized by a larger-than-...read more
MUMBAI: Actor-comedian Paritosh Tripathi has teamed up with singer Brijesh Shandilya, who has sung in films like "Tanu Weds Manu Returns" and "...read more
MUMBAI: Drake’s songs are no strangers to going viral, as was obvious with the ‘Kiki/In my feelings’ and ‘Flip the Switch’ challenges. The singer-...read more