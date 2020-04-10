RadioandMusic
18 musical icons unite for virtual concerts

MUMBAI: Musical icons including Asha Bhosle, SP Balasubramaniam, Udit Narayan, Pankaj Udhas, Talat Aziz, Alka Yagnik, Sonu Nigam, Shaan, and Kailash Kher, will get together for virtual concerts to show solidarity to the people who are at the frontline in the battle against COVID 19.

A series of virtual concerts "Sangeet Setu" have been announced by the Indian Singers Rights Association (ISRA). The concerts will be held between 8pm and 9pm on April 10, 11 and 12.

The concerts, which will also be attended by Lata Mangeshkar, will also include performances by KJ Yesudas, Anoop Jalota, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Sudesh Bhosale, Suresh Wadkar, Kumar Shanu, Hariharan, Shankar Mahadevan, and Salim Merchant.

Talking about the initiative, Manish Baradia, Creative Director of Moving Pixels Company, said: "This is not just a concert series, it's a national movement. We want to take this concert to 1 billion screens."

Sonu Nigam said: "Every Indian be it an official, a health worker, an essential services provider or citizen at home - is contributing in this battle. Especially mothers, home makers and sisters at home who are bearing the burden. As artists salute you through our music."

To this, Kher added: "From the birth to the infinity, from the darkness to the light, music fills all emptiness of life. Medication is limited to heal the body but music heals the soul. On behalf of ISRA, we come together as a family to sing for you all to spread positivity amongst all of us in this dark phase bringing entertainment for enlightenment and cheer."

Shaan urged "everyone to stay at home".

"With this initiative, we will be able to come to your homes and sing for the country. I urge everyone to donate generously to the PM Cares fund, as every single rupee counts," Shaan said

On behalf of ISRA, Sanjay Tandon, CEO, said: "ISRA decided that leading singers of the country will entertain the masses and try to lighten their stress, strain and depression in these tough times. I thank all the artists who have made themselves available for this national service."

The concert will be available on MX Player, Hotstar, Vodafone Play, Flipkart, Jio Tv and Sony Liv.

(Source: IANS)

MX Player hotstar Vodafone Play Flipkart Jio TV KJ Yesud-as Anoop Jalota Kavita Krishnamoorthy Suresh Wadkar Kumar Shanu Hariharan Shankar Mahadeva Asha Bhosle SP Balasubramaniam Udit Narayan Pankaj Udhas Talat Aziz Alka Yagnik Sonu Nigam
