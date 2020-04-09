RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news.
News |  09 Apr 2020 18:21 |  By RnMTeam

TCTS remixes 220 Kid hit 'Don't Need Love'

MUMBAI: Manchester-based DJ and producer TCTS has remixed the 220 Kid smash ‘Don’t Need Love’, out now.

A floor-filling club groover characterised by a naughty bassline, TCTS’ rework of ‘Don’t Need Love’ is the kind of track that’s destined to soundtrack countless sunsoaked terraces this summer.

Watch here:

The remix follows the release of dance-pop hit that made placement on BBC Radio 1’s B List playlist, reached a peak position #15 in Spotify UK viral chart and peaked on the Shazam UK chart at #23.

Emerging as one of the UK’s most exciting producers after bursting onto the scene in 2012, TCTS is an artist in possession of both a laudable work ethic and an exceptional knack for producing crossover hits. His 2017 smash ‘Do It Like Me (Icy Feet)’ has amassed over 10 million Spotify streams, while 2014 single ‘Games’ featuring K. Stewart reached #29 on the UK Dance Singles Chart. Receiving extensive airplay on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra, TCTS has been supported by the stations’ Huw Stephens, Annie Mac and Rob da Bank, while his underground hit ‘1997’ soon found its way to the BBC Radio 1 playlist.

A producer, writer and DJ, 220 Kid adopted the name after running 220 miles in bright pink pants for charity, after his beloved godfather passed away. He was soon scouted as a model and has worked for the likes of Vogue, GQ, Nike, Reebok and others, while continuing to develop his sound. His broad musical ability has allowed him to write and produce with a wide range of artists and producers, including Grades, Sheppard, CamelPhat, Walking on Cars, Alpines and Maverick Sabre.

GRACEY arrived earlier this year with debut single ‘Different Things’, a slow-burning, heart-breaking introduction that instantly caught fire with fans and critics across the board. The track has received over 1 million streams on Spotify alone.

The 21-year-old songwriter then released her debut EP ‘Imposter Syndrome’ in September, marking a hugely significant flag in the sand for one of the UK’s most prolific songwriters as she finally steps out into the spotlight. In total, she has registered 6.3 million combined streams across all platforms.

An edit crafted with the dancefloor in mind, TCTS’ ‘Don’t Need Love’ remix is laden with rave energy.

