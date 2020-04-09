Missing those weekend gigs? BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender has got your back with its second edition of #HappyAtHome Sessions

MUMBAI: times when social distancing is the norm, BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender aims to bring artists and audiences closer together for an immersive and interactive virtual experience. After witnessing great response for the first edition of BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender’s #HappyAtHome Sessions, some of the most talented Indian artists from the scene are doing what moves them and bringing the happiest music festival to your homes once again this Friday (April 10th) and Saturday (April 11th), from 6:00 – 9:00 PM.

The lineup for Friday includes Abish Mathew, Madboy/Mink, Naezy, Casa Bacardi - Tropical Take Over with Malfnktion, Shalmali Kholgade, and Raghav Meattle; while the second day will see artists including Varun Thakur, Manuel Gardner Fernandes (Unprocessed), Mohini Dey, Dualist Inquiry, DJ Qbert, and Divine. With an exceptional mix of music and comedy across genres, this virtual festival has something lined up for everyone.

Tune in safely from your homes to catch your favorite artists.

Catch #HappyAtHome live @nh7dotin