RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 Apr 2020 18:28 |  By RnMTeam

COVID-19: Black Sabbath icon Tony Iommi to auction guitar

MUMBAI: The iconic rock band Black Sabbath's guitarist Tony Iommi has decided to auction personal belongings to raise money for the UK's National Health Service (NHS) during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the items he is auctioning is his guitar, which will be signed by the rock legend, reports bbc.com.

The money raised by the auction will go to University Hospitals Birmingham in his home city.

The 72-year-old said coronavirus was "difficult for everyone" but showed the "great work" of the NHS.

"It's horrible but in some ways it's bringing people together more and realising what we do have in this country with the NHS and the great things they do," Iommi said.

Iommi, who is a patron of the specialist cancer ward at Heartlands Hospital, had the idea for the auction while clearing out his studio during self-isolation.

The guitar, "a lefty because I'm left-handed", has attracted nearly $4946.40 (£4,000) in bids since the auction went live on Monday but he said he is "hoping to make a lot more on that".

The rocker is also auctioning signed collectable DVD box sets, CDs and vinyl discs.

University Hospitals Birmingham said it was "incredibly grateful" for Lommi's support "at this difficult time".

"The money raised will help us to support our NHS superheroes who are working tirelessly to provide care to our patients," the trust's head of fundraising, Justine Davy, said.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Tony Lommi Black Sabbath coronavirus music
Related news
News | 09 Apr 2020

Akasa and The Yellow Diary unite for a new single

MUMBAI: Amid lockdown blues, singer Akasa Singh has collaborated with the Mumbai-based alternative rock band, The Yellow Diary, for a song titled "Dhoondti firaan".

read more
News | 09 Apr 2020

AR Rahman, Prasoon Joshi upset with recreated version of 'Masakali'

MUMBAI: Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and lyricist Prasoon Joshi don't seem happy with a new recreated version of their 2009 gem, "Masakali".

read more
News | 09 Apr 2020

Late John Prine's wife: Take this virus seriously

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter John Prines wife has shared an emotional note after his death, urging people to "take this virus seriously".Prine, who received a Grammy lifetime achievement award this year, passed away on Tuesday due to complications owing to coronavirus. He was 73.

read more
News | 09 Apr 2020

TCTS remixes 220 Kid hit 'Don't Need Love'

MUMBAI: Manchester-based DJ and producer TCTS has remixed the 220 Kid smash ‘Don’t Need Love’, out now.

read more
News | 09 Apr 2020

Late Aretha Franklin's partner dies after contracting COVID-19

MUMBAI: Late singer-songwriter Aretha Franklin's longtime partner William Wilkerson, who is also known as Willie Wilkerson Jr., is no more. He passed away after contracting the novel coronavirus.

read more

RnM Biz

News
In a study commissioned by AROI in the top 6 metros, 82% of the population tuned into FM Radio for credible information during lockdown

MUMBAI: Radio has always been a constant companion to everyone, both in good and tough times.read more

News
Apple Music donates $50 million Coronavirus Relief Fund for artist

MUMBAI: Apple Music has launched a $50 million advance royalty fund to ensure that artists will gread more

News
How TikTok became the most used social media

MUMBAI: Before coronavirus became visible to the world, RTÉ News ran a report on a novel new initread more

News
Music Broadcast Limited ranks fourth, one of the 2020 Best Workplaces in Asia by Great Place to Work

MUMBAI: As per the Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, Music Broadcaread more

News
BIG FM launches "Onward and Upward - The Big FM Morning Show - The Lockdown Series" with an aim to upskill and empower its workforce

MUMBAI: In its endeavor to keep employees motivated and prepared during the time of a nationwide read more

top# 5 articles

1
AR Rahman, Prasoon Joshi upset with recreated version of 'Masakali'

MUMBAI: Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and lyricist Prasoon Joshi don't seem happy with a new recreated version of their 2009 gem, "Masakali". The...read more

2
Akasa and The Yellow Diary unite for a new single

MUMBAI: Amid lockdown blues, singer Akasa Singh has collaborated with the Mumbai-based alternative rock band, The Yellow Diary, for a song titled "...read more

3
Laine Hardy set to release two brand new songs “Ground I Grew Up On” and “Let There Be Country”

MUMBAI: Following an epic 2019, winning ABC’s “American Idol” and a successful run of sold-out shows, rising country music star Laine Hardy is set to...read more

4
Ayushmann sings 'Happy Birthday' for fan following her daughters' request

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has sung the "Happy Birthday" song while strumming his guitar for a lady whose daughters requested him to...read more

5
Honey Singh to come up with a bilingual song (Ld)

MUMBAI: His new track "Loca" is wowing the fans, and pop star Yo Yo Honey Singh is already all set to come up with his next song, titled "Moscow Suka...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group