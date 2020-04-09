COVID-19: Black Sabbath icon Tony Iommi to auction guitar

MUMBAI: The iconic rock band Black Sabbath's guitarist Tony Iommi has decided to auction personal belongings to raise money for the UK's National Health Service (NHS) during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the items he is auctioning is his guitar, which will be signed by the rock legend, reports bbc.com.
The money raised by the auction will go to University Hospitals Birmingham in his home city.
The 72-year-old said coronavirus was "difficult for everyone" but showed the "great work" of the NHS.
"It's horrible but in some ways it's bringing people together more and realising what we do have in this country with the NHS and the great things they do," Iommi said.
Iommi, who is a patron of the specialist cancer ward at Heartlands Hospital, had the idea for the auction while clearing out his studio during self-isolation.
The guitar, "a lefty because I'm left-handed", has attracted nearly $4946.40 (£4,000) in bids since the auction went live on Monday but he said he is "hoping to make a lot more on that".
The rocker is also auctioning signed collectable DVD box sets, CDs and vinyl discs.
University Hospitals Birmingham said it was "incredibly grateful" for Lommi's support "at this difficult time".
"The money raised will help us to support our NHS superheroes who are working tirelessly to provide care to our patients," the trust's head of fundraising, Justine Davy, said.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Radio has always been a constant companion to everyone, both in good and tough times.read more
MUMBAI: Apple Music has launched a $50 million advance royalty fund to ensure that artists will gread more
MUMBAI: Before coronavirus became visible to the world, RTÉ News ran a report on a novel new initread more
MUMBAI: As per the Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, Music Broadcaread more
MUMBAI: In its endeavor to keep employees motivated and prepared during the time of a nationwide read more
MUMBAI: Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and lyricist Prasoon Joshi don't seem happy with a new recreated version of their 2009 gem, "Masakali". The...read more
MUMBAI: Amid lockdown blues, singer Akasa Singh has collaborated with the Mumbai-based alternative rock band, The Yellow Diary, for a song titled "...read more
MUMBAI: Following an epic 2019, winning ABC’s “American Idol” and a successful run of sold-out shows, rising country music star Laine Hardy is set to...read more
MUMBAI: Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has sung the "Happy Birthday" song while strumming his guitar for a lady whose daughters requested him to...read more
MUMBAI: His new track "Loca" is wowing the fans, and pop star Yo Yo Honey Singh is already all set to come up with his next song, titled "Moscow Suka...read more