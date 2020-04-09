AR Rahman, Prasoon Joshi upset with recreated version of 'Masakali'

MUMBAI: Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and lyricist Prasoon Joshi don't seem happy with a new recreated version of their 2009 gem, "Masakali". The duo had created the song for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's film "Delhi-6", and on Thursday joined a growing band of social media users who have conveyed their disappointment over the new number.
Without mentioning the name of "Masakali 2.0", Rahman tweeted: "No short cuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, writes and re-writes. Over 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the main aim to produce music that can last generations. A team of a Director, a Composer, and a Lyric supported by actors, dance directors and a relentless film crew."
Along with it, Rahman shared a link of the original song, which makes it obvious what he is referring to.
Sonam Kapoor, on whom the original song was picturised, retweeted Rahman's tweet.
Lyricist Prasoon Joshi urged fans to stand for originality. "All songs written for #Delhi6 including #Masakali close to heart, sad to see when original creation of @arrahman@prasoonjoshi_ &singer @_MohitChauhan insensitively utilised," Joshi wrote.
Taking a direct jibe at the music label T-Series, which has brought out the remix, the lyricist added: "Upto the conscience of @Tseries.. Hopefully the fans will stand for originality."
"Masakali 2.0" is sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon, with music by Tanishk Bagchi. The song is picturized on Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra.
(Source: IANS)
