Akasa and The Yellow Diary unite for a new single

MUMBAI: Amid lockdown blues, singer Akasa Singh has collaborated with the Mumbai-based alternative rock band, The Yellow Diary, for a song titled "Dhoondti firaan".
The Akasa-led single is a fresh version of The Yellow Diary's hit "Rab raakha", which received positive response. "Dhoondti firaan" puts spotlight on a universal belief -- that while you seek yourself, someone up above is looking after the ones you love.
"I have always been an admirer of The Yellow Diary's songs, 'Rab Raakha', of course, is my favourite. I am very excited to be collaborating with such a talented band. 'Dhoondti firaan' will definitely fill hearts with positivity and light, which is the need of the hour," said Akasa.
The Yellow Diary, recently returned from their month-long countrywide Rab Raakha Tour. The Yellow Diary band members include Himonshu Parikh (music production, keyboard, backing vocals), Rajan Batra (vocals, songwriting), Vaibhav Pani (guitar), Sahil Shah (drums) and Stuart DaCosta (bass).
"The warmth and love we have received from the audience for ‘Rab raakha' has been astonishing. ‘Dhoondti firaan' is an emotional rendition of ‘Rab raakha' in the soulful voice of Akasa, marking our first-ever collaboration. We are all going through difficult times, and we hope ‘Dhoondti firaan', a song that represents hope, faith and positivity can add a touch of brightness in everyone's lives," the band said in a statement.
The single is now available across all leading streaming platforms.
(Source: IANS)
