Sugababes singer Amelle Berrabah is bankrupt

MUMBAI: Sugababes singer Amelle Berrabah has allegedly gone bankrupt after her accountant Ben White couldn't deal with a 650,000-pound tax bill.
Berrabah got a bankruptcy order in 2013 when White did not file her returns after the band split.
A tribunal heard that "cavalier" White had not tried to have it stopped, and lied that he did not receive her messages asking how her case was progressing, reports thesun.co.uk.
Berrabah, who joined the band in 2005, said management told her not to worry about finances.
She was "always given the impression that everything was being done".
But the finances of the band, who had six number one singles, "were in some disarray" when they broke up in 2011.
She believed Manchester-based White would sort them out. He claimed the star had "buried her head in the sand".
But the Institute of Chartered Accountants said her bankruptcy "might have been avoided or postponed" if White had acted properly.
He was fined 7,500 pounds with 83,000 pounds in costs.
(Source: IANS)
