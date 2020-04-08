Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria's electrifying chemistry in Bhushan Kumar's 'Masakali 2.0' is unmissable; song out now now!

MUMBAI: Ever since the news of Masakali 2.0 was out a few days ago and subsequent to its teaser launch, there has been a lot of frenetic buzz about how the cult song from the 2009 film Delhi-6 has been re-imagined for today’s youth by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. The wait is finally over. The song is all yours for listening and viewing pleasure.

Young, good looking pair Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria can be seen steaming things up in the modern and naughtier version of AR Rahman's musical gem Masakali. With a more contemporary sound to it, Masakali 2.0 has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. The entire feel of the recreated version is groovy and peppy, which also makes it the upbeat love track of the year. Clearly, with the video guaranteed to win hearts all over, Masakali 2.0 is also on its way to becoming the next chartbuster from T-Series.

While the previous song was filmed on Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan, in Masakali 2.0 Sidharth and Tara up the ante with their naughty romance. The hot and happening jodi infuse life into the track with their delightful camaraderie. Their naughty nonchalance is hard to miss in what can be called the party track of the year.

Tulsi Kumar, Sachet Tandon and Mohit Chauhan (also the original voice of Masakali) have teamed up to sing the track, with the female portion being the new inclusion in the ditty. With original lyrics by Prasoon Joshi, Tanishk Bagchi has penned the additional lyrics.

The 3-minuter music video, directed and choreographed by Adil Shaikh has Sidharth and Tara sneaking into a plush hotel suite for some masti, only to be caught in the end. Sidharth maintains the shooting of the song has been a lot of fun. "Masakali is an indoor song, which has more relevance today because all of us are staying in and staying safe, given the current situation. That time, we unintentionally made a song on the same situation where two people are trying to stay indoors and had fun, did masti. That was the feeling on the set. I'm looking forward to it," he informs.

Talking about the recreated version, an evidently happy Tara says, "Masakali 2.0 was wonderful to film and such fun to rehearse for. Sid and I rehearsed only once but we managed to shoot the whole song so quickly and effortlessly, it was a breeze! Masakali is such a loved song from Delhi-6 and it’s so catchy despite being a mid tempo tune. I loved the original version and I think Bhushanji and Tanishk have re-imagined Masakali 2.0 beautifully. Tulsi and Sachet have given it a fun and sexy spin which I love! It’s amazing to have had yet another great song to work on."

Bhushan Kumar, head honcho of T-Series, who has bankrolled the music video tells us, "My team was planning to recreate AR Rahman's Masakali which is also one of my most favourite tracks personally. But the idea was to make it very different from the original in terms of treatment and the setting. The original is a soft, melodious track while this one is edgy. The sound used in Masakali 2.0 is very modern and youth-friendly. Every couple can relate to the track. Sidharth and Tara’s chemistry is absolutely infectious and it lifts the song to another level. I'm sure the audiences will love this version too."

Tulsi Kumar, who's delivered some of the biggest hits last year in the form of O Saki Saki and Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare, has lent her vocals for the female portion, shares, "Being part of Masakali 2.0 was fun. The song from Delhi-6 holds a special place in my heart. It was very unique and different when it came out back in the day. It had set trends because of its unique poetry that had never been heard before. This recreation by Tanishk Bagchi is shot on Sidharth and Tara so it isn't just an all male version like the original track. The female part has been introduced in this, and it's great to be Tara's voice in this fun number. I hope it will entertain the audience especially during this time of the lockdown and make them party in their homes."

Singer Sachet Tandon adds, "It's an iconic song by Mr. AR Rahman. During the recording I had a flashback of the days when the original song had released and I remember I immediately fell in love with that song then. While recording, the new sections in the song felt very groovy and contemporary, the singing style was quite dependent on the production of the song and I just felt I needed to be very vibrant and dynamic on the mic."

Choreographer and video director Adil Shaikh adds, “There is always some pressure when recreating an old song but shooting Masakali 2.0 was fun. What was challenging was to shoot it in a hotel suite, yet make it sexy, glamorous, keeping it a dance number with a tinge of humour all at the same time. We were not trying to match the original song or make it better because the original is a cult song. In Maskali 2.0 our goal was to have fun with it. I hope people have fun watching it.”

Masakali 2.0, produced by Bhushan Kumar, featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria, sung by Tulsi Kumar, Sachet Tandon and Mohit Chauhan, has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi and is OUT now on T-Series' YouTube channel.

https://youtu.be/hQ6E1TkfzKA