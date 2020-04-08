Selena Gomez not looking for love

MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez says having a boyfriend is "nowhere near the top" of her priority list amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Many of you know how excited I've been to release a song called 'Boyfriend.' It's a lighthearted song about falling down and getting back up time and time again in love, but also knowing that you don't need anyone other than yourself to be happy," she said on Instagram, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
Gomez added: "We wrote it long before our current crisis, but in the context of today, I want to be clear that a boyfriend is nowhere near the top of my list of priorities. Just like the rest of the world, I'm praying for safety, unity and recovery during this pandemic."
Her new song "Boyfriend" will appear on the new deluxe version of Gomez's album titled "Rare", which will also feature two other new songs "She" and "Souvenir".
She is planning to mark the release of the record on April 9 with a donation to the PLUS1 COVID-19 Relief Fund, as well as giving $1 from every order of the LP.
She wrote: "Because of that, I'm personally donating to the Plus 1 COVID-19 relief fund as well as donating $1 of every order in my official store to the fund starting now. Rare (Deluxe), featuring 'Boyfriend' is out April 9th."
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: 9X Media’s all time hits Bollywood music channel 9X Jalwa is now also available on Indiaread more
MUMBAI: The leading music company of South India, Aditya Music donated a sum of Thirty-one (31) read more
MUMBAI: Amid the coronavirus lockdown, when you’re stuck inside the house for a longer period andread more
MUMBAI: People are keen on understanding the situation of COVID-19 pandemic, as many as 17 communread more
MUMBAI: On April 6, Soundrop will start distributing all of its artists’ active catalog to severaread more
MUMBAI: Although most Indian audience is inclined towards listening to mainstream Bollywood music, independent artists in India are finally being...read more
MUMBAI: The serenity of thought, gentleness, silence, self-control, and purity of purpose; these are virtues that depict the solemnity of the mind...read more
MUMBAI: Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has sung the "Happy Birthday" song while strumming his guitar for a lady whose daughters requested him to...read more
MUMBAI: Following an epic 2019, winning ABC’s “American Idol” and a successful run of sold-out shows, rising country music star Laine Hardy is set to...read more
MUMBAI: Badshah has kept his word. The rapper, who had promised to help out "Boro loker biti lo" original creator on "humanitarian grounds", has done...read more