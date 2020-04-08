RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  08 Apr 2020 12:49 |  By RnMTeam

Peter Andre grateful to have an extra-large bed

MUMBAI: Singer Peter Andre and his wife Emily have been taking extra precautions during COVID-19. He is grateful he has got an extra large bed because it's "perfect for social distancing" from his doctor wife.

"We're trying to keep our distance and be as sensible as possible. But we're still husband and wife so that is difficult. Thank god our bed is two metres wide, so it's perfect for social distancing. Emily worries about passing coronavirus on to me because I'm in my late 40s but I'm not worried about me, I just wouldn't want the kids to get it," Andre told OK! magazine, reports female first.co.uk.

Can they still be affectionate? He said, "We actually avoided that for a few days but we've been kissing and hugging through windows."

The 47-year-old singer has two children -- Junior, 14, and Princess, 12 -- with former-wife Katie Price, and two children -- Amelia, six, and Theo, three -- with Emily. He is taking on the bulk of childcare and homeschooling.

His wife insisted they are not going "overboard" and she's still able to be with the children when she's home from work.

She said: "We're not going overboard. I don't have to totally avoid them unless I develop any symptoms. But when I come home from work, before I go near them, I have a shower. And I always have hand sanitiser on me."

Junior is currently self-isolating after developing symptoms of the disease but the couple insisted he is doing "fine".

Andre said: "We don't know if he has the virus or not as he hasn't been tested, but he has had a temperature and a cough, so he's self-isolating in his room. I've been making his food. I leave it outside his bedroom door and run away. Then he texts me, 'Thanks for the prison food dad!' "

Emily added: "He's fine though, it's like he's got a bit of a cold. We're checking on him regularly."

The "Mysterious Girl" hitmaker tagged his wife a "hero" for her medical work.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Peter Andre Katie Price Mysterious Girl coronavirus music
Related news
News | 08 Apr 2020

Ayushmann sings 'Happy Birthday' for fan following her daughters' request

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has sung the "Happy Birthday" song while strumming his guitar for a lady whose daughters requested him to wish their mother on her special day.

read more
News | 08 Apr 2020

Badshah deposits five lakh to 'Boro loker biti lo' creator Ratan Kahar's account

MUMBAI: Badshah has kept his word. The rapper, who had promised to help out "Boro loker biti lo" original creator on "humanitarian grounds", has done his bit and deposited Rs 5 lakh to the veteran folk artiste's bank account.

read more
News | 08 Apr 2020

Sugababes singer Amelle Berrabah is bankrupt

MUMBAI: Sugababes singer Amelle Berrabah has allegedly gone bankrupt after her accountant Ben White couldn't deal with a 650,000-pound tax bill. Berrabah got a bankruptcy order in 2013 when White did not file her returns after the band split.

read more
News | 08 Apr 2020

JLo pushes Reese Witherspoon to do 'Legally Blonde 3'

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez asked her actress friend Reese Witherspoon to make another "Legally Blonde" sequel during an impromptu Instagram Live chat.

read more
News | 08 Apr 2020

Selena Gomez not looking for love

MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez says having a boyfriend is "nowhere near the top" of her priority list amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

read more

RnM Biz

News
9X Jalwa is now also available on DD Free Dish on LCN #64

MUMBAI: 9X Media’s all time hits Bollywood music channel 9X Jalwa is now also available on Indiaread more

News
Aditya Music donates thirty-one lakhs (31 lakhs) to Telangana CM Relief Fund

MUMBAI: The leading music company of South India, Aditya Music donated a sum of Thirty-one (31) read more

News
Top music streaming services amid coronavirus lockdown

MUMBAI: Amid the coronavirus lockdown, when you’re stuck inside the house for a longer period andread more

News
COVID-19 news to remote corners of Odisha through community radio networks

MUMBAI: People are keen on understanding the situation of COVID-19 pandemic, as many as 17 communread more

News
A Billion New Fans: Soundrop expands distribution to new music services in China, Russia

MUMBAI: On April 6, Soundrop will start distributing all of its artists’ active catalog to severaread more

top# 5 articles

1
Independent artists are the future of Indian music industry: RJ Roshan of Fever FM

MUMBAI: Although most Indian audience is inclined towards listening to mainstream Bollywood music, independent artists in India are finally being...read more

2
JLo pushes Reese Witherspoon to do 'Legally Blonde 3'

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez asked her actress friend Reese Witherspoon to make another "Legally Blonde" sequel during an impromptu...read more

3
Selena Gomez not looking for love

MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez says having a boyfriend is "nowhere near the top" of her priority list amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "Many of you know how...read more

4
'Ab Har Ghar Mandir Jaisa' - Shemaroo Shrimad Bhagavad Gita your calmness partner during the global crisis

MUMBAI: The serenity of thought, gentleness, silence, self-control, and purity of purpose; these are virtues that depict the solemnity of the mind...read more

5
Ayushmann sings 'Happy Birthday' for fan following her daughters' request

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has sung the "Happy Birthday" song while strumming his guitar for a lady whose daughters requested him to...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group