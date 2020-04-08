Martin Jensen to play 5-hour 'Me, Myself, Online' liveset from Telia Parken stadium this friday

MUMBAI: As one of Denmark’s biggest artists with over 1 billion streams and a #45 placing in the DJ Mag Top 100 DJ’s Poll, Martin Jensen is constantly pushing the envelope in connecting with his fans through his music and in these unprecedented times, aims to bring people together for an epic five-hour solo livestream named ‘Me Myself, Online’ packed full of surprises – and YOU’RE invited!

Streaming via his Twitch channel on Friday April 10th at 18:00pm CEST for five whole hours , Martin will bring high-octane energy and irresistible grooves beamed into your home live from the country’s biggest football arena, the Telia Parken Stadium, for a unique show that will host Martin playing solo from the centre of the almost-40,000 capacity venue.

Expect a visual and musical spectacle with drone shots, a specially constructed DJ Booth and the hottest anthems to keep fans and viewers in high spirits. Adhering to social distancing with an intimate, small team who have been working tirelessly to make the event come together, tune in and #StayAtHome with Martin providing your soundtrack.

Martin Jensen has solidified his blazing pace in the music industry with his high-class productions and song writing flair, and no more so than on his release of “Solo Dance” that has become one of the most-recognised tracks in recent years, from pop chart plays, to keeping the dancefloor on fire, the track has achieved over 1 billion+ streams to date, as the hitmaker has also collaborated with #1 artist James Arthur and UK stadium-headlining group The Vamps – but it doesn’t stop there. Lending his hand to remixes for the likes of Rita Ora, Max and artist of the decade Ed Sheeran, his solo output has also remained prolific with “Carry On” with new talents MOLOW merging the artists takes on dance-driven pop to kick-off 2020; get poised for new music to be premiered and teased throughout ‘Me, Myself, Online’ during this next chapter.

Tune into Martin Jensen’s liveset direct at twitch.tv/martinjensentv on Friday 10th April @ at 18:00pm CEST!