Lockdown diaries: Ed Sheeran copes up by gardening

MUMBAI: Singer Ed Sheeran has developed a love of gardening during lockdown, and is spending his time growing fruit and vegetables.
According to thesun.co.uk, Sheeran, 29, and wife Cherry Seaborn, 27, have a greenhouse on their Suffolk estate for tomatoes, cucumbers and strawberries.
There are also fruit trees in an allotment-sized area with raised beds for cabbages, lettuces, onions, carrots and spuds. They are planning to add to livestock by introducing sheep and goats in a meadow at the bottom of the garden.
"They are both passionate about organic food and, in these troubled times, it is nice to know they can get produce straight from the garden. Ed spends hours out there tending all his crops. It is a simple pleasure for him away from the madness of the music world," said a local.
The singer bought five properties in Suffolk, in what has been dubbed 'Sheeranville'. The estate comes with an underground music room, cinema and tunnel to link Wynneys Hall, the main house and a barn that has been converted into the Lancaster Lock pub. He also wanted to build a 32ft-tall chapel -- which created a controversy.
(Source: IANS)
