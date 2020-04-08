Laine Hardy set to release two brand new songs “Ground I Grew Up On” and “Let There Be Country”

MUMBAI: Following an epic 2019, winning ABC’s “American Idol” and a successful run of sold-out shows, rising country music star Laine Hardy is set to launch two brand new songs with “Ground I Grew Up On” and “Let There Be Country” available on all streaming platforms on April 10 via Hollywood Records/Industrial Media’s 19 Recordings, pre-save/pre-add HERE. The biographical songs, written by Brandon Kinney, Josh Thompson, and Brett Beavers (“Ground I Grew Up On” ) and Jason Afable, Steve Moakler, and Tim Nichols (“Let There Be Country”), and produced by Michael Knox (Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett, Eric Church) are a definitive nod to Laine’s deep Louisiana roots, weaving the story of his childhood on the bayou.

“I am so excited to finally be able to release this new music! I hope these songs give you an idea of where I grew up on the Bayou, running through the fields with my cousins and fishing on Lake Maurepas. Louisiana is always going to be in my heart, and I want to just keep making Louisianans proud," says Laine. “My family is all staying home together, including my cousin who is also my drummer. Makes sense to make some music while we’re at it. Really miss being on the road and can’t wait to share these new songs online.”

As announced by The Tennessean earlier today, fans can catch Laine performing live online on “Ground I Grew Up On Virtual Tour” with more than 15 online stops through the end of May. Laine will perform new music and chat with fans during each of the virtual tour stops. Find a complete listing of Laine Hardy concert dates, including virtual tour stop details, at LaineHardyMusic.com.

Laine Hardy’s “Ground I Grew Up On Virtual Tour”

Date Virtual Venue

April 10 Raising Cane’s

April 13 Wrangler Live Network

April 14 CMT

April 15 Live with Kelly & Ryan

April 19 ABC’s American Idol

April 20 Romeo Ent. Group

April 22 The Boot

April 24 USO

April 26 Radio Disney Country

April 27 Country Rebel

April 29 Taste of Country

May 4 Country Now

May 6 The Tennessean

May 11 Sounds Like Nashville

May 18 One Country

May 20 Hollywire