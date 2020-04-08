Laidback Luke's Mixmash Records present: The Quarantine Series

MUMBAI: Laidback Luke's imprint Mixmash Records shows its support to artists during times where COVID-19 has the world under its control with the Quarantine Series. As many artists are stuck at home and cannot depend on an income generated from touring, Mixmash Records is offering different opportunities for artists to earn some money in these difficult times!

Starting with calling on all artists to submit their best tracks to have a chance of becoming part of the Quarantine EP’s . The artists of each track on the EP will receive a 300 Euro advance ! Even though the first EP is already on its way, it is still possible for artists to submit their tracks for the next EP’s via this link .

As second part of the Quarantine Series , Mixmash Records hosted the Quarantine Livestream via Bandsintown on Twitch. Artists could submit their 15 min DJ set to have a chance of becoming part of the Quarantine Livestream in collaboration with Laidback Luke ! The artists not only had to deliver an outstanding technical performance, but it also had to catch our attention visually! The four winners each received 300 Euros as a payment for their work. Fans were also able to vote for their favorite contestant. The winner will additionally win a Denon DJ PRIME GO ! Watch the livestream here .

During the livestream there was an option to donate to MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund to assist musicians and music professionals who are struggling in these challenging times. Ethan Leo, one of the winners, even let us donate the 300 Euro he earned to this good cause instead of receiving it himself. A heartwarming gesture…

Make sure to keep an eye out on Mixmash Records’ socials as there is more to come as long as this pandemic is among us!