News |  08 Apr 2020

JLo pushes Reese Witherspoon to do 'Legally Blonde 3'

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez asked her actress friend Reese Witherspoon to make another "Legally Blonde" sequel during an impromptu Instagram Live chat.

Witherspoon called on Lopez to touch base with the singer and actress during the COVID-19 lockdown, and spoke to her about her new show "Thanks a Million". She was stunned to learn that Lopez and her family had been watching "Legally Blonde", reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Oh, my God, we watched 'Legally Blonde' the other day. Literally, like, four days ago. Oh, my God, I forgot... I can't believe I didn't tell you. They loved it. Loved it. It was so much fun. You were so amazing in that. It's so great. And then my daughter's like, 'I want to know what happens to her'. And I said, 'There's a 2 and a 3, I believe'," Lopez said.

Witherspoon corrected her by saying: "Well, no, there's a 2 but I'm thinking we might be working on a 3."

Lopez replied: "You should. You should. That character was so amazing and so empowering and inspiring," she gushed. "Yeah, it's great for girls."

Witherspoon, who recently revealed the next "Legally Blonde" sequel is "in development", urged the "On The Floor" hitmaker return to Las Vegas for another residency.

"One of my biggest regrets is that I didn't see you in Vegas," Witherspoon said.

Lopez said: "You never know, I might wind up back in Vegas doing another residency. Right now, I think I'm going to be touring the next couple of years once this all kind of gets back in order and people start going to concerts again, but I'm going to send for you. I'm going to send you tickets and you're going to have to come."

(Source: IANS)

