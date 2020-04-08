Badshah deposits five lakh to 'Boro loker biti lo' creator Ratan Kahar's account

MUMBAI: Badshah has kept his word. The rapper, who had promised to help out "Boro loker biti lo" original creator on "humanitarian grounds", has done his bit and deposited Rs 5 lakh to the veteran folk artiste's bank account.
On Friday, the rapper got in touch with the Birbhum-based folk singer Ratan Kahar via video call. The rapper's team noted down his bank details over
phone the same day, and on Monday Rs 5 lakh have been deposited to Ratan Kahar's account, reports news18.com.
After receiving the money, Kahar has reportedly called Badshah to thank him personally and has also invited the rapper to visit him at his residence in Siuri, a small town in West Bengal's Birbhum district.
In a recent interview with IANS, Ratan Kahar had mentioned: "I want Badshah to come over to my place and talk to me. I would first like to thank him for using my song. I am also eager to discuss music with him if he has the time." The veteran singer, who now lives in poverty-stricken condition, had also requested for monetary help from the rapper.
After being accused of plagiarism for using Ratan Kahar's song "Boro loker biti lo" in his latest video without giving him due credit, the rapper had issued a statement on social media where he had mentioned that he would like to do "whatever possible on my part on humanitarian grounds to put this right."
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: 9X Media’s all time hits Bollywood music channel 9X Jalwa is now also available on Indiaread more
MUMBAI: The leading music company of South India, Aditya Music donated a sum of Thirty-one (31) read more
MUMBAI: Amid the coronavirus lockdown, when you’re stuck inside the house for a longer period andread more
MUMBAI: People are keen on understanding the situation of COVID-19 pandemic, as many as 17 communread more
MUMBAI: On April 6, Soundrop will start distributing all of its artists’ active catalog to severaread more
MUMBAI: Amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Indo-Western fusion band Swaraag has come out with a song titled "Ja ja re Corona Virus", which has a...read more
MUMBAI: Following an epic 2019, winning ABC’s “American Idol” and a successful run of sold-out shows, rising country music star Laine Hardy is set to...read more
MUMBAI: Singer-composer Anu Malik has come up with a new track titled "Happy happy rehne ka please don't worry", urging people to stay happy amid the...read more
Budding actor and singer Vicky Sharma is happy that his debut single 'Disco Night' is directed by a bright director, Rahul Khan, who is experienced...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Aditya Narayan shared the first look of his upcoming song "Main dooba rahoon" on Tuesday. In the still, Aditya can be seen hugging his...read more