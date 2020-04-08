RadioandMusic
Badshah deposits five lakh to 'Boro loker biti lo' creator Ratan Kahar's account

MUMBAI: Badshah has kept his word. The rapper, who had promised to help out "Boro loker biti lo" original creator on "humanitarian grounds", has done his bit and deposited Rs 5 lakh to the veteran folk artiste's bank account.

On Friday, the rapper got in touch with the Birbhum-based folk singer Ratan Kahar via video call. The rapper's team noted down his bank details over
phone the same day, and on Monday Rs 5 lakh have been deposited to Ratan Kahar's account, reports news18.com.

After receiving the money, Kahar has reportedly called Badshah to thank him personally and has also invited the rapper to visit him at his residence in Siuri, a small town in West Bengal's Birbhum district.

In a recent interview with IANS, Ratan Kahar had mentioned: "I want Badshah to come over to my place and talk to me. I would first like to thank him for using my song. I am also eager to discuss music with him if he has the time." The veteran singer, who now lives in poverty-stricken condition, had also requested for monetary help from the rapper.

After being accused of plagiarism for using Ratan Kahar's song "Boro loker biti lo" in his latest video without giving him due credit, the rapper had issued a statement on social media where he had mentioned that he would like to do "whatever possible on my part on humanitarian grounds to put this right."

(Source: IANS)

