Ayushmann sings 'Happy Birthday' for fan following her daughters' request

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has sung the "Happy Birthday" song while strumming his guitar for a lady whose daughters requested him to wish their mother on her special day.
The actor took to Instagram to share the video, where he wishes Mona Shah on her 49th birthday and also plays the guitar while singing "Happy Birthday" for her.
"Yes, we are quarantined. Yes, we are in a lockdown. But we can always find the smallest of opportunities to find cheer for ourselves. Today, I found this in @janvi_12 and @kavya_08's special request for their mother @monakshah71 who is celebrating her 49th birthday with her family. Mona ma'am this one's for you ... P.S - I suddenly crave a cake now," he captioned the video.
Ayushmann also shared a message for the lady whose birthday falls at a time when we all at home amid the COVID-19 lockdown. He said: "Of course this is your first and last quarantine birthday. After that every birthday will be not just with family but also with friends! So, happy birthday!"
Earlier, Mona Shah's daughters Janvi and Kavya took to social media to request the actor to wish their mother, who is a fan of his films.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: 9X Media’s all time hits Bollywood music channel 9X Jalwa is now also available on Indiaread more
MUMBAI: The leading music company of South India, Aditya Music donated a sum of Thirty-one (31) read more
MUMBAI: Amid the coronavirus lockdown, when you’re stuck inside the house for a longer period andread more
MUMBAI: People are keen on understanding the situation of COVID-19 pandemic, as many as 17 communread more
MUMBAI: On April 6, Soundrop will start distributing all of its artists’ active catalog to severaread more
MUMBAI: Following an epic 2019, winning ABC’s “American Idol” and a successful run of sold-out shows, rising country music star Laine Hardy is set to...read more
MUMBAI: Badshah has kept his word. The rapper, who had promised to help out "Boro loker biti lo" original creator on "humanitarian grounds", has done...read more
MUMBAI: Sugababes singer Amelle Berrabah has allegedly gone bankrupt after her accountant Ben White couldn't deal with a 650,000-pound tax bill....read more
MUMBAI: Singer-composer Anu Malik has come up with a new track titled "Happy happy rehne ka please don't worry", urging people to stay happy amid the...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez says having a boyfriend is "nowhere near the top" of her priority list amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "Many of you know how...read more