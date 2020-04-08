Arno Cost & Norman Doray unveil official video for feelgood house anthem 'Darlin'

MUMBAI: French dance music stars Arno Cost and Norman Doray have released the official video for their latest single ‘Darlin’, out 8th April.

The madcap video tells the tale of a surrealist love story in which a Pinata couple attempt to evade a group of ravenous children during a national holiday. With sweets on their minds, the trio of teenagers break into the couple’s house cornering the Pinata’s as they track down sugar. The visuals lend themselves perfectly to the track’s vibrant, carefree vibes.

Watch here:

Arno and Norman have been making music together for more than 10 years, and share a common taste for disco from the 70s and 80s, and electronic music from the early 2000s. Daft Punk, Cassius and Air amongst others rocked their adolescence, sharpening their taste for this music made of guitars, basses, groove and above all emotion.

The whacky, humour-led official video for ‘Darlin’, paired with the feelgood track, delivers a much-needed dose of musical escapism during these turbulent times.