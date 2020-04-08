RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  08 Apr 2020 11:27 |  By RnMTeam

Anu Malik unveils song to spread joy amid COVID-19 crisis

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Anu Malik has come up with a new track titled "Happy happy rehne ka please don't worry", urging people to stay happy amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"I came up with this song only to uplift the mood of everybody who is at home under lockdown due to the coronavirus. I want to make them happy and to tell them not to give up and keep fighting,"Anu said.

In the track's video, Anu can be seen happily doing household chores -- be it mopping a floor or making tea.

Anu also shared what went behind the making of "Happy happy rehne ka please don't worry".

"This song came to me in a flash..I was sitting at home ..Suddenly I thought that everybody is going through his or her depression / fear / frustration / helplessness and what not.. All of sudden this line 'happy happy rehne ka please don't worry' hit me.

"I at once shared it with my lyric writer Kumaar who loved the line.. he sent me the lyrics of the entire song in 20 minutes and I composed it in 10 minutes. this tune just came to me just like that," Anu added.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Anu Malik coronavirus social media music
Related news
News | 08 Apr 2020

Peter Andre grateful to have an extra-large bed

MUMBAI: Singer Peter Andre and his wife Emily have been taking extra precautions during COVID-19. He is grateful he has got an extra large bed because it's "perfect for social distancing" from his doctor wife.

read more
News | 08 Apr 2020

Ayushmann sings 'Happy Birthday' for fan following her daughters' request

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has sung the "Happy Birthday" song while strumming his guitar for a lady whose daughters requested him to wish their mother on her special day.

read more
News | 08 Apr 2020

Badshah deposits five lakh to 'Boro loker biti lo' creator Ratan Kahar's account

MUMBAI: Badshah has kept his word. The rapper, who had promised to help out "Boro loker biti lo" original creator on "humanitarian grounds", has done his bit and deposited Rs 5 lakh to the veteran folk artiste's bank account.

read more
News | 08 Apr 2020

Sugababes singer Amelle Berrabah is bankrupt

MUMBAI: Sugababes singer Amelle Berrabah has allegedly gone bankrupt after her accountant Ben White couldn't deal with a 650,000-pound tax bill. Berrabah got a bankruptcy order in 2013 when White did not file her returns after the band split.

read more
News | 08 Apr 2020

JLo pushes Reese Witherspoon to do 'Legally Blonde 3'

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez asked her actress friend Reese Witherspoon to make another "Legally Blonde" sequel during an impromptu Instagram Live chat.

read more

RnM Biz

News
9X Jalwa is now also available on DD Free Dish on LCN #64

MUMBAI: 9X Media’s all time hits Bollywood music channel 9X Jalwa is now also available on Indiaread more

News
Aditya Music donates thirty-one lakhs (31 lakhs) to Telangana CM Relief Fund

MUMBAI: The leading music company of South India, Aditya Music donated a sum of Thirty-one (31) read more

News
Top music streaming services amid coronavirus lockdown

MUMBAI: Amid the coronavirus lockdown, when you’re stuck inside the house for a longer period andread more

News
COVID-19 news to remote corners of Odisha through community radio networks

MUMBAI: People are keen on understanding the situation of COVID-19 pandemic, as many as 17 communread more

News
A Billion New Fans: Soundrop expands distribution to new music services in China, Russia

MUMBAI: On April 6, Soundrop will start distributing all of its artists’ active catalog to severaread more

top# 5 articles

1
Disco Night will be next party anthem for masses: Rahul Khan

Budding actor and singer Vicky Sharma is happy that his debut single 'Disco Night' is directed by a bright director, Rahul Khan, who is experienced...read more

2
Aditya Narayan shares first look of upcoming single 'Main Dooba Rahoon'

MUMBAI: Singer Aditya Narayan shared the first look of his upcoming song "Main dooba rahoon" on Tuesday. In the still, Aditya can be seen hugging his...read more

3
Independent artists are the future of Indian music industry: RJ Roshan of Fever FM

MUMBAI: Although most Indian audience is inclined towards listening to mainstream Bollywood music, independent artists in India are finally being...read more

4
Sugababes singer Amelle Berrabah is bankrupt

MUMBAI: Sugababes singer Amelle Berrabah has allegedly gone bankrupt after her accountant Ben White couldn't deal with a 650,000-pound tax bill....read more

5
Peter Andre grateful to have an extra-large bed

MUMBAI: Singer Peter Andre and his wife Emily have been taking extra precautions during COVID-19. He is grateful he has got an extra large bed...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group