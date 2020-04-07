RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  07 Apr 2020 10:45 |  By RnMTeam

Mika Singh records song with next-door neighbour Chahatt Khanna

MUMBAI: Singer Mika Singh and his neighbour and actress Chahatt Khanna worked on a new single titled "Quarantine love" during the lockdown period that started last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Mika has lent vocals to the song, the "Bade Achhe Lagte Hain" actress features in the video.

"Mika and I had plans of collaborating for a long time, but nothing had materialized. But now that we are just homebound and we are neighbours, we thought of creating something exciting," said the actress.

"It was just the two of us who shot it and we had taken all the precautions while shooting it. It was super fun and I am sure everyone is going to love the outcome," she added.

They are planning to unveil the track this week.

Meanwhile, Chahatt, who was last seen on the big screen in "Prassthanam", has been putting up her photos and videos on Instagram.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Mika Singh COVID-19 Instagram
Related news
News | 06 Apr 2020

Duffy recounts horrific rape, kidnapping of past

MUMBAI: Singer Duffy has opened up about being raped, drugged and held captive for weeks in the past, saying she is sharing her harrowing "dark" story to help "others who have suffered the same".

read more
News | 06 Apr 2020

Hailey Bieber learnt to appreciate little things amid COVID-19

MUMBAI: Model Hailey Bieber is spending quality time with her husband, singer Justin Bieber amidst the coronavirus lockdown.

read more
News | 06 Apr 2020

Pink, son are COVID-19 free after testing positive

MUMBAI: Singer Pink has shared that she and her son had coronavirus.Pink has been regularly updating her Instagram to share her family's activities while in-home during the lockdown but on April 3 she shared about her and her son's diagnosis.

read more
News | 06 Apr 2020

Selena Gomez is battling bipolar disorder

MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez has revealed that she's battling bipolar disorder and said that learning about her the disorder took the fear away.

read more
News | 06 Apr 2020

Singer Kanika Kapoor discharged from hospital

MUMBAI: Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has finally been discharged from the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) after her second report for Coronavirus also tested negative. SGPGIMS PRO Kusum Yadav said that Kanika has been allowed to go home.

read more

RnM Biz

News
A Billion New Fans: Soundrop expands distribution to new music services in China, Russia

MUMBAI: On April 6, Soundrop will start distributing all of its artists’ active catalog to severaread more

News
On World Health Day, IPRS CreativeShala to host live session on coping with anxiety and creative block

MUMBAI: Music is a stress buster but very few are aware of the challenges faced by the artists iread more

News
Tik-Tok threatened by music companies for copyright issues

MUMBAI: Tik Tok, the most used social media app all across the world.read more

News
Spotify leads in music streaming business

MUMBAI: According to the last years report, the music streaming business grew by a stunning 32% yread more

News
Tik Tok, most downloaded app during lockdown

MUMBAI: Tik Tok is the most downloaded app all around the world, including India in the category read more

top# 5 articles

1
What Liam did to stay balanced after split from Cyrus

MUMBAI:  Actor Liam Hemsworth says exercise helped him stay "balanced" after his split with pop star Miley Cyrus.In an interview to Men's Health...read more

2
Badshah contacts 'Boro loker biti lo' creator, promises him aid, credit

MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah has been facing plagiarism charges on social media lately over his new single "Genda phool", after netizens pointed out...read more

3
Joel Corry remixes new Anabel Englund single 'See The Sky'

MUMBAI: Following on from global smash ‘Sorry’, London-based DJ and producer Joel Corry has remixed ‘See The Sky’, the latest single from Hot...read more

4
Enrique Iglesias' daddy-daughter dance with his two-month baby

MUMBAI: Pop superstar Enrique Iglesias has shared a video of him dancing with his two-month-old daughter Mary, who sits in her fathers lap.On Sunday...read more

5
Kavita Seth gives musical touch to Shri Lakshmi Narain Agarwal's poem "Re Mann Dheeraj Aaj Dharo Na"

MUMBAI: Singer, composer Kavita Seth gives Kavi Narayan Agrawal's poem "Re Mann Dheeraj Aaj Dharo Na" a musical touch. The feel, words and depth of...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group