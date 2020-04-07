RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  07 Apr 2020 10:11 |  By RnMTeam

Bandsintown live this week: Ultra Records mini-festival and new Emerging artist weekly feature

MUMBAI: Bandsintown LIVE continues to bring engaging, compelling performances to devoted fans and new audiences alike, thanks to its Twitch live streams. Launched less than 3 weeks ago, more than 300,000 unique viewers have tuned into the free, intimate music programming on Bandsintown LIVE.

This week, the channel is launching a weekly Tuesday feature that spotlights amazing new artists bound to become fan favorites. Thursday brings Ultra Records, the powerhouse label behind some of electronic music’s strongest artists and events, into the mix for five sets exploring every flavor of house music with top producers from around the globe.

Bandsintown LIVE is part of the event discovery platform’s mission to lift up artists at every stage of their career and to empower shared, spontaneous music experiences, even in the age of social distancing.

New Artist Tuesday (April 7; debut edition)

2pm ET / 11am PT Salt Cathedral
3pm ET / 12 noon PT Joy Downer
4pm ET / 1pm PT Myles Parrish
5pm ET / 2pm PT Riz La Vie

Bandsintown LIVE + Ultra Records (Thursday, April 9)

12pm ET / 9am PT - Benny Benassi
1pm ET / 10am PT - Panteros666
2pm ET / 11am PT - Deorro
3pm ET / 12 noon PT - Icona Pop
4pm ET / 1pm ET - MK

Tags
Bandsintown Ultra Benny Benassi Deorro
Related news
News | 28 Mar 2020

Lost Boy links with Gnash for new single 'Insecure'

MUMBAI: Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter and producer Dillon Deskin, also known as Lost Boy, returns with a new release, ‘Insecure’ out now on Ultra Records.

read more
News | 25 Mar 2020

Bandsintown offers artists free fast track access to twitch’s live streaming monetization tools

MUMBAI: Bandsintown is offering artists free, accelerated, and much-needed access to Twitch Affiliate status and its world-class live streaming monetization tools

read more
News | 20 Mar 2020

Bandsintown Launches WATCH LIVE Notifications And The Bandsintown LIVE Channel On Twitch

MUMBAI: Direct to fans platform Bandsintown adds WATCH LIVE feature to help artists promote their live show streams. Pioneering DJ, producer Black Coffee to headline the new Bandsintown Live Twitch channel this Friday at 1PM EST.

read more
News | 04 Mar 2020

Chosen By Fans: Bandsintown’s Big Break spotlights emerging artists gaining momentum with live music fans

MUMBAI: Bandsintown, the leading live music discovery platform, is on a mission to help artists grow their career.

read more
News | 21 Feb 2020

Sophie Francis delivers a slamming 'Roll up'

MUMBAI: Previously named one of The Netherlands’ most influential artists under 25 by Spotify alongside the likes of Martin Garrix and Oliver Heldens, and crowned as one of the best female dance acts to watch by Billboard, Sophie Francis has been one of the dance scene’s breakout successes of rec

read more

RnM Biz

News
A Billion New Fans: Soundrop expands distribution to new music services in China, Russia

MUMBAI: On April 6, Soundrop will start distributing all of its artists’ active catalog to severaread more

News
On World Health Day, IPRS CreativeShala to host live session on coping with anxiety and creative block

MUMBAI: Music is a stress buster but very few are aware of the challenges faced by the artists iread more

News
Tik-Tok threatened by music companies for copyright issues

MUMBAI: Tik Tok, the most used social media app all across the world.read more

News
Spotify leads in music streaming business

MUMBAI: According to the last years report, the music streaming business grew by a stunning 32% yread more

News
Tik Tok, most downloaded app during lockdown

MUMBAI: Tik Tok is the most downloaded app all around the world, including India in the category read more

top# 5 articles

1
Bandsintown live this week: Ultra Records mini-festival and new Emerging artist weekly feature

MUMBAI: Bandsintown LIVE continues to bring engaging, compelling performances to devoted fans and new audiences alike, thanks to its Twitch live...read more

2
Mika Singh records song with next-door neighbour Chahatt Khanna

MUMBAI: Singer Mika Singh and his neighbour and actress Chahatt Khanna worked on a new single titled "Quarantine love" during the lockdown period...read more

3
RED FM, T-Series takes nation online with 'The Care Concert'

MUMBAI: T-Series and RED FM bring to you a live digital show ‘The Care Concert’. During the 21-days-lockdown, this all-star fundraiser digital...read more

4
Young pop sensation Dhvani Bhanushali's 'Vaaste' completes one year today, garnering the most views ever!

Young singer Dhvani Bhanushali has become an overnight sensation, and the star is now a household name. The song which propelled her to fame is...read more

5
Selena Gomez is battling bipolar disorder

MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez has revealed that she's battling bipolar disorder and said that learning about her the disorder took the fear away. Gomez...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group