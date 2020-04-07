Bandsintown live this week: Ultra Records mini-festival and new Emerging artist weekly feature

MUMBAI: Bandsintown LIVE continues to bring engaging, compelling performances to devoted fans and new audiences alike, thanks to its Twitch live streams. Launched less than 3 weeks ago, more than 300,000 unique viewers have tuned into the free, intimate music programming on Bandsintown LIVE.

This week, the channel is launching a weekly Tuesday feature that spotlights amazing new artists bound to become fan favorites. Thursday brings Ultra Records, the powerhouse label behind some of electronic music’s strongest artists and events, into the mix for five sets exploring every flavor of house music with top producers from around the globe.

Bandsintown LIVE is part of the event discovery platform’s mission to lift up artists at every stage of their career and to empower shared, spontaneous music experiences, even in the age of social distancing.

New Artist Tuesday (April 7; debut edition)

2pm ET / 11am PT Salt Cathedral

3pm ET / 12 noon PT Joy Downer

4pm ET / 1pm PT Myles Parrish

5pm ET / 2pm PT Riz La Vie

Bandsintown LIVE + Ultra Records (Thursday, April 9)

12pm ET / 9am PT - Benny Benassi

1pm ET / 10am PT - Panteros666

2pm ET / 11am PT - Deorro

3pm ET / 12 noon PT - Icona Pop

4pm ET / 1pm ET - MK