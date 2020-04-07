RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  07 Apr 2020 09:00 |  By RnMTeam

Aditya Narayan to croon some of Udit Narayan's favourite recent tracks at T-Series and RED FM Care Concert

MUMBAI: Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Red FM have come up with a unique and noble digital initiative - The Care Concert, a musical performance that will be held on April 11, 6 pm onwards. The concert would be streamed on YouTube and Facebook handles of both T-Series and RED FM.

The musical initiative will have a line-up of 15 plus artists who will belt out chartbusters for the home-bound audience. Among the many performers who will be seen livening up the concert will be musical sensation Aditya Narayan.

Son of veteran singer Udit Narayan, Aditya has not only been one of the most promising singers from this generation but has also done a commendable job in hosting some of the biggest musical reality shows too. But what makes it more special is that Aditya's playlist for the performance has been selected by his dad himself. Aditya will be crooning Ilaahi (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani) and Bekhayali (Kabir Singh) - both of which are melodious numbers and also the senior Narayan’s favourites.

Aditya shares, "While selecting the songs that I want to sing, I was discussing with dad and he's the one who suggested to include in the playlist his recent favourite tracks." We clearly can't wait for this performance, given how Aditya infuses life and soul into to each song.

The T-Series and Red FM organised 'The Care Concert' has a much bigger humanitarian cause attached to it. With the Coronavirus health scare spreading across the nation, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi called for a 21-days lockdown in India. While everyone's currently forced to be homebound, the team came up with this brilliant idea of streaming a live stay-at-home concert for the audience, who in turn can contribute any sum they wish for charity along with the guaranteed entertainment that they can witness from the comfort of their home.

The audience can directly donate whatever amount they wish to the PM Cares Fund.

Tags
T-Series Red FM Aditya Narayan coronavirus Narendra Modi music
Related news
News | 07 Apr 2020

Joel Corry remixes new Anabel Englund single 'See The Sky'

MUMBAI: Following on from global smash ‘Sorry’, London-based DJ and producer Joel Corry has remixed ‘See The Sky’, the latest single from Hot Creations affiliate Anabel Englund, out 3rd April.

read more
News | 06 Apr 2020

What Liam did to stay balanced after split from Cyrus

MUMBAI:  Actor Liam Hemsworth says exercise helped him stay "balanced" after his split with pop star Miley Cyrus.

read more
News | 06 Apr 2020

RED FM, T-Series takes nation online with 'The Care Concert'

MUMBAI: T-Series and RED FM bring to you a live digital show ‘The Care Concert’. During the 21-days-lockdown, this all-star fundraiser digital concert aims to the bring entire nation together and give back to society by urging people to donate to the PM CARES Fund.

read more
News | 06 Apr 2020

Badshah contacts 'Boro loker biti lo' creator, promises him aid, credit

MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah has been facing plagiarism charges on social media lately over his new single "Genda phool", after netizens pointed out portions of the song have been lifted from the popular Bangla folk hit of the seventies, "Boroloker biti lo", created by veteran Bengali artiste Ratan Ka

read more
News | 06 Apr 2020

Writer, poet, rapper, Yashraj Mehra releases debut EP, 'Azaad Hu Mein'

MUMBAI: 20-year-old young and dynamic rapper Yashraj Mehra released his first-ever EP, Azaad Hu Mein consisting of three soulful songs Azaad Hu Mein, Sote Raho, and Kaise Badlenge? The theme of the EP revolves around resolving the inner conflict first, in order to fight the world in any given si

read more

RnM Biz

News
A Billion New Fans: Soundrop expands distribution to new music services in China, Russia

MUMBAI: On April 6, Soundrop will start distributing all of its artists’ active catalog to severaread more

News
On World Health Day, IPRS CreativeShala to host live session on coping with anxiety and creative block

MUMBAI: Music is a stress buster but very few are aware of the challenges faced by the artists iread more

News
Tik-Tok threatened by music companies for copyright issues

MUMBAI: Tik Tok, the most used social media app all across the world.read more

News
Spotify leads in music streaming business

MUMBAI: According to the last years report, the music streaming business grew by a stunning 32% yread more

News
Tik Tok, most downloaded app during lockdown

MUMBAI: Tik Tok is the most downloaded app all around the world, including India in the category read more

top# 5 articles

1
Singers contribute to Narendra Modi’s call to light diyas against coronavirus

MUMBAI: The entire nation responded well to PM’s nine minute call to light diyas, and did abide rules of switching of lights at home. Amongst all we...read more

2
Aditya Narayan to croon some of Udit Narayan's favourite recent tracks at T-Series and RED FM Care Concert

MUMBAI: Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Red FM have come up with a unique and noble digital initiative - The Care Concert, a musical performance that...read more

3
Bandsintown live this week: Ultra Records mini-festival and new Emerging artist weekly feature

MUMBAI: Bandsintown LIVE continues to bring engaging, compelling performances to devoted fans and new audiences alike, thanks to its Twitch live...read more

4
Singer Kanika Kapoor discharged from hospital

MUMBAI: Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has finally been discharged from the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) after...read more

5
Mika Singh records song with next-door neighbour Chahatt Khanna

MUMBAI: Singer Mika Singh and his neighbour and actress Chahatt Khanna worked on a new single titled "Quarantine love" during the lockdown period...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group