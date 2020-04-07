Aditya Narayan to croon some of Udit Narayan's favourite recent tracks at T-Series and RED FM Care Concert

MUMBAI: Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Red FM have come up with a unique and noble digital initiative - The Care Concert, a musical performance that will be held on April 11, 6 pm onwards. The concert would be streamed on YouTube and Facebook handles of both T-Series and RED FM.

The musical initiative will have a line-up of 15 plus artists who will belt out chartbusters for the home-bound audience. Among the many performers who will be seen livening up the concert will be musical sensation Aditya Narayan.

Son of veteran singer Udit Narayan, Aditya has not only been one of the most promising singers from this generation but has also done a commendable job in hosting some of the biggest musical reality shows too. But what makes it more special is that Aditya's playlist for the performance has been selected by his dad himself. Aditya will be crooning Ilaahi (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani) and Bekhayali (Kabir Singh) - both of which are melodious numbers and also the senior Narayan’s favourites.

Aditya shares, "While selecting the songs that I want to sing, I was discussing with dad and he's the one who suggested to include in the playlist his recent favourite tracks." We clearly can't wait for this performance, given how Aditya infuses life and soul into to each song.

The T-Series and Red FM organised 'The Care Concert' has a much bigger humanitarian cause attached to it. With the Coronavirus health scare spreading across the nation, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi called for a 21-days lockdown in India. While everyone's currently forced to be homebound, the team came up with this brilliant idea of streaming a live stay-at-home concert for the audience, who in turn can contribute any sum they wish for charity along with the guaranteed entertainment that they can witness from the comfort of their home.

The audience can directly donate whatever amount they wish to the PM Cares Fund.