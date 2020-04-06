RadioandMusic
What Liam did to stay balanced after split from Cyrus

MUMBAI:  Actor Liam Hemsworth says exercise helped him stay "balanced" after his split with pop star Miley Cyrus.

In an interview to Men's Health Australia's May issue, the former "Hunger Games" star, 30, opened up about his new exercise regimen, reports usmagazine.com.

Asked how he is "rebuilding", he said: "Rebuilding? Yeah, that's a good way to put it."

Liam is currently in the best shape of his life due to his role in "Most Dangerous Game", in which he is seen as a man diagnosed with cancer who participates in a deadly game where he is the prey in order to provide for his pregnant wife.

"I spent most of the project running around the streets and getting beaten up as well. But it was a great thing 'cause it just kept me moving. I was doing like, 10 (kilometers) a day or something at one point, which I've never done in my life," he said.

That training has helped him stay focused.

"This last six months, honestly, for keeping my head level and just staying balanced, I'd say exercise has been big for me," he added.

Liam and Cyrus had split in August last year after being married for almost eight months. The "Sliding Away" singer, 27, announced her split from Liam a day after she was spotted canoodling with Kaitlynn Carter during a vacation in Italy. Liam filed for divorce from Cyrus shortly afterward and their divorce was finalised in February.

The former "Hannah Montana" star has since moved on with Australian singer Cody Simpson, while Liam is now dating model Gabriella Brooks.

(Source: IANS)

