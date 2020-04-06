What Liam did to stay balanced after split from Cyrus

MUMBAI: Actor Liam Hemsworth says exercise helped him stay "balanced" after his split with pop star Miley Cyrus.
In an interview to Men's Health Australia's May issue, the former "Hunger Games" star, 30, opened up about his new exercise regimen, reports usmagazine.com.
Asked how he is "rebuilding", he said: "Rebuilding? Yeah, that's a good way to put it."
Liam is currently in the best shape of his life due to his role in "Most Dangerous Game", in which he is seen as a man diagnosed with cancer who participates in a deadly game where he is the prey in order to provide for his pregnant wife.
"I spent most of the project running around the streets and getting beaten up as well. But it was a great thing 'cause it just kept me moving. I was doing like, 10 (kilometers) a day or something at one point, which I've never done in my life," he said.
That training has helped him stay focused.
"This last six months, honestly, for keeping my head level and just staying balanced, I'd say exercise has been big for me," he added.
Liam and Cyrus had split in August last year after being married for almost eight months. The "Sliding Away" singer, 27, announced her split from Liam a day after she was spotted canoodling with Kaitlynn Carter during a vacation in Italy. Liam filed for divorce from Cyrus shortly afterward and their divorce was finalised in February.
The former "Hannah Montana" star has since moved on with Australian singer Cody Simpson, while Liam is now dating model Gabriella Brooks.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: On April 6, Soundrop will start distributing all of its artists’ active catalog to severaread more
MUMBAI: Music is a stress buster but very few are aware of the challenges faced by the artists iread more
MUMBAI: Tik Tok, the most used social media app all across the world.read more
MUMBAI: According to the last years report, the music streaming business grew by a stunning 32% yread more
MUMBAI: Tik Tok is the most downloaded app all around the world, including India in the category read more
MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah has been facing plagiarism charges on social media lately over his new single "Genda phool", after netizens pointed out...read more
MUMBAI: Following on from global smash ‘Sorry’, London-based DJ and producer Joel Corry has remixed ‘See The Sky’, the latest single from Hot...read more
MUMBAI: Pop superstar Enrique Iglesias has shared a video of him dancing with his two-month-old daughter Mary, who sits in her fathers lap.On Sunday...read more
MUMBAI: Singer, composer Kavita Seth gives Kavi Narayan Agrawal's poem "Re Mann Dheeraj Aaj Dharo Na" a musical touch. The feel, words and depth of...read more
MUMBAI: Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Red FM have come up with a unique and noble digital initiative - The Care Concert, a musical performance that...read more