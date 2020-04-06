RED FM, T-Series takes nation online with 'The Care Concert'

MUMBAI: T-Series and RED FM bring to you a live digital show ‘The Care Concert’. During the 21-days-lockdown, this all-star fundraiser digital concert aims to the bring entire nation together and give back to society by urging people to donate to the PM CARES Fund.
The concert would be streamed on YouTube and Facebook handles of both T-Series and RED FM. Hosted by RJ Malishka and RJ Raunac, catch a stellar line-up of Bollywood musicians like Neha Kakkar, Armaan Malik, Honey Singh, Adnan Sami, Jubin Nautiyal and many more!
What
The Care Concert
When and Where
T-Series Youtube Page - https://www.youtube.com/user/tseries
RED FM Youtube Page - https://www.youtube.com/user/935RedTv
T-Series Facebook Page – https://www.facebook.com/tseriesmusic/
RED FM Facebook Page - https://www.facebook.com/redfmindia/
Date & Time
11 April, 2020
6 p.m. onwards
