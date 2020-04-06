RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Apr 2020 18:07 |  By RnMTeam

Enrique Iglesias' daddy-daughter dance with his two-month baby

MUMBAI: Pop superstar Enrique Iglesias has shared a video of him dancing with his two-month-old daughter Mary, who sits in her fathers lap.

On Sunday, the 44-year-old singer posted the video online and captioned the clip with a single heart eye emoji, reports people.com.

Mary is his youngest child, whom he shares with Anna Kournikova. The baby is seen swinging her arms in the air with the singer's help.

Iglesias' baby girl, who is nicknamed Masha, wore a dress and socks while her father was dressed in a graphic T-shirt and camouflage pants.

Iglesias and Kournikova are also parents to 2-year-old twins Lucy and Nicholas, who were born in December 2017.

The couple, who been together for nearly two decades, announced the birth of their daughter Mary in February after she was born on January 30.

Iglesias had earlier opened up about Lucy and Nicholas getting used to their roles as older siblings.

Sharing how they were "very smoothly" adapting, he said: "They actually love it. There's a two-year difference, so I was a little scared. I was like, ‘How are they going to react?' And I have two dogs so my house is chaotic. When we first came home with Masha, I was like, ‘Oh, how is everybody going to react?'"

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Enrique Iglesias Anna Kournikova Nicholas Lucy Singer daddy-daughter Dance baby
Related news
News | 06 Apr 2020

What Liam did to stay balanced after split from Cyrus

MUMBAI:  Actor Liam Hemsworth says exercise helped him stay "balanced" after his split with pop star Miley Cyrus.

read more
News | 06 Apr 2020

Badshah contacts 'Boro loker biti lo' creator, promises him aid, credit

MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah has been facing plagiarism charges on social media lately over his new single "Genda phool", after netizens pointed out portions of the song have been lifted from the popular Bangla folk hit of the seventies, "Boroloker biti lo", created by veteran Bengali artiste Ratan Ka

read more
News | 06 Apr 2020

Grammy, CMA award nominee, Dave Barnes releases new album ‘Dreaming in Electric Blue’

MUMBAI: Grammy and CMA Award nominated singer-songwriter, Dave Barnes, released his wildly anticipated new album, Dreaming in Electric Blue, today on all digital streaming services.

read more
News | 02 Apr 2020

Harshdeep Kaur: 'Om Namah Shivaaye' was a challenge

MUMBAI: Harshdeep Kaur, a multilingual singer has recently gave vocals to song “Om Namah Shivaaye” along with Tarannum Malik Jain, a meditative song with traditional verses.

read more
News | 02 Apr 2020

Jazz musician Ellis Marsalis Jr. dies of coronavirus at 85

MUMBAI: Legendary jazz pianist and teacher Ellis Marsalis Jr. died at the age of 85 due to complications of coronavirus.He had passed away on Wednesday, reports usatoday.com.

read more

RnM Biz

News
A Billion New Fans: Soundrop expands distribution to new music services in China, Russia

MUMBAI: On April 6, Soundrop will start distributing all of its artists’ active catalog to severaread more

News
On World Health Day, IPRS CreativeShala to host live session on coping with anxiety and creative block

MUMBAI: Music is a stress buster but very few are aware of the challenges faced by the artists iread more

News
Tik-Tok threatened by music companies for copyright issues

MUMBAI: Tik Tok, the most used social media app all across the world.read more

News
Spotify leads in music streaming business

MUMBAI: According to the last years report, the music streaming business grew by a stunning 32% yread more

News
Tik Tok, most downloaded app during lockdown

MUMBAI: Tik Tok is the most downloaded app all around the world, including India in the category read more

top# 5 articles

1
Kavita Seth gives musical touch to Shri Lakshmi Narain Agarwal's poem "Re Mann Dheeraj Aaj Dharo Na"

MUMBAI: Singer, composer Kavita Seth gives Kavi Narayan Agrawal's poem "Re Mann Dheeraj Aaj Dharo Na" a musical touch. The feel, words and depth of...read more

2
Aditya Narayan to croon some of Udit Narayan's favourite recent tracks at T-Series and RED FM Care Concert

MUMBAI: Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Red FM have come up with a unique and noble digital initiative - The Care Concert, a musical performance that...read more

3
Singers contribute to Narendra Modi’s call to light diyas against coronavirus

MUMBAI: The entire nation responded well to PM’s nine minute call to light diyas, and did abide rules of switching of lights at home. Amongst all we...read more

4
Bandsintown live this week: Ultra Records mini-festival and new Emerging artist weekly feature

MUMBAI: Bandsintown LIVE continues to bring engaging, compelling performances to devoted fans and new audiences alike, thanks to its Twitch live...read more

5
Singer Kanika Kapoor discharged from hospital

MUMBAI: Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has finally been discharged from the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) after...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group