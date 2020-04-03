UKG legend Majestic remixes 220 Kid single 'Don't Need Love'

MUMBAI: Renowned UK DJ, MC and producer Majestic has remixed 220 Kid and GRACEY’s latest single ‘Don’t Need Love’, out now.
Firmly associated with the house and garage scene, Majestic delivers a sugar-sweet two-step edit of ‘Don’t Need Love’ - a highly danceable cut that ensures GRACEY’s silky vocals take centre stage.
Watch here:
The remix follows the release of dance-pop hit that made placement on BBC Radio 1’s B List playlist, reached a peak position #15 in Spotify UK viral chart and peaked on the Shazam UK chart at #23.
Starting out as an MC performing on the North London club circuit aged just 15, Majestic’s rapid ascent saw him snapped up by international promoters to perform tours worldwide. He has since crossed into a multitude of dance music genres, from UK Garage and house to D&B and Dubstep, performing with the likes of Sigma, DJ EZ, MJ Cole, Judge Jules, and Laidback Luke.
A producer, writer and DJ, 220 Kid adopted the name after running 220 miles in bright pink pants for charity, after his beloved godfather passed away. He was soon scouted as a model and has worked for the likes of Vogue, GQ, Nike, Reebok and others, while continuing to develop his sound. His broad musical ability has allowed him to write and produce with a wide range of artists and producers, including Grades, Sheppard, CamelPhat, Walking on Cars, Alpines and Maverick Sabre.
GRACEY arrived earlier this year with debut single ‘Different Things’, a slow-burning, heart-breaking introduction that instantly caught fire with fans and critics across the board. The track has received over 1 million streams on Spotify alone.
The 21-year-old songwriter then released her debut EP ‘Imposter Syndrome’ in September, marking a hugely significant flag in the sand for one of the UK’s most prolific songwriters as she finally steps out into the spotlight. In total, she has registered 6.3 million combined streams across all platforms.
Majestic’s remix of ‘Don’t Need Love’ sees the Garage vibes ramped up even further.
MUMBAI: Musicians and content creators today don’t have an easy way to capture great sound.read more
MUMBAI: Music industry body PPL (Phonographic Performance Ltd.), which collects sound recording read more
MUMBAI: Spotify and Warner Music Group announced on Wednesday to have renewed their global licensread more
MUMBAI: As COVID-19 shutters concerts, festivals and the live performance circuit for the foreseeread more
MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotread more
MUMBAI: If you were a true Bigg Boss fan you must have observed the chemistry Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Siddharth Shukla shared. Their healthy...read more
MUMBAI: UK Garage legend Todd Edwards and UK house producer Ten Ven have remixed ‘Won’t Let Go’, the debut single from French duo Picard Brothers....read more
MUMBAI: Bringing a future house diamond to Mixmash Bold, Plastik Funk & Deekey get set to ‘Rock This Town’. The two combined forces to create a...read more
Subhi, an Indo-American singer-songwriter has released a new music video ‘Mehfil’- sung, written and composed by herself. The song Mehfil celebrates...read more
MUMBAI: Nicky Romero has been releasing one track after the other in 2020 and isn’t planning on slowing down any time soon. After some teasing on...read more