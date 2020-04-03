RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  03 Apr 2020 16:28 |  By RnMTeam

UKG legend Majestic remixes 220 Kid single 'Don't Need Love'

MUMBAI: Renowned UK DJ, MC and producer Majestic has remixed 220 Kid and GRACEY’s latest single ‘Don’t Need Love’, out now.

Firmly associated with the house and garage scene, Majestic delivers a sugar-sweet two-step edit of ‘Don’t Need Love’ - a highly danceable cut that ensures GRACEY’s silky vocals take centre stage.

Watch here:

The remix follows the release of dance-pop hit that made placement on BBC Radio 1’s B List playlist, reached a peak position #15 in Spotify UK viral chart and peaked on the Shazam UK chart at #23.

Starting out as an MC performing on the North London club circuit aged just 15, Majestic’s rapid ascent saw him snapped up by international promoters to perform tours worldwide. He has since crossed into a multitude of dance music genres, from UK Garage and house to D&B and Dubstep, performing with the likes of Sigma, DJ EZ, MJ Cole, Judge Jules, and Laidback Luke.

A producer, writer and DJ, 220 Kid adopted the name after running 220 miles in bright pink pants for charity, after his beloved godfather passed away. He was soon scouted as a model and has worked for the likes of Vogue, GQ, Nike, Reebok and others, while continuing to develop his sound. His broad musical ability has allowed him to write and produce with a wide range of artists and producers, including Grades, Sheppard, CamelPhat, Walking on Cars, Alpines and Maverick Sabre.

GRACEY arrived earlier this year with debut single ‘Different Things’, a slow-burning, heart-breaking introduction that instantly caught fire with fans and critics across the board. The track has received over 1 million streams on Spotify alone.

The 21-year-old songwriter then released her debut EP ‘Imposter Syndrome’ in September, marking a hugely significant flag in the sand for one of the UK’s most prolific songwriters as she finally steps out into the spotlight. In total, she has registered 6.3 million combined streams across all platforms.

Majestic’s remix of ‘Don’t Need Love’ sees the Garage vibes ramped up even further.

Tags
Spotify UK BBC Radio 1 music
Related news
News | 03 Apr 2020

Mr. Belt, Wezol deliver true beast on 'The Jabberwock'

MUMBAI: Banger alert! The inimitable duo Mr. Belt & Wezol are back on Heldeep Records for the first time since 2018’s ‘Harmony’ and they’ve cooked up another absolute monster. Quite literally!

read more
News | 03 Apr 2020

Guru Randhawa gave his family a heartfelt gift and won all our hearts

Mumbai: With Bollywood and music being nothing short of religions in India, Zee TV brings to its viewers the best of both worlds with its blockbuster weekend primetime offering.

read more
News | 03 Apr 2020

Mika Singh pays condolences on death of Bhai Nirmal Singh Khalsa

MUMBAI: Bhai Nirmal Singh Khalsa, a Padma Shri awardee and former ''Hazuri Raagi'' at the Golden Temple had tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday and died of a cardiac arrest. On this Mika Singh took to Instagram to pay his condolences to him.

read more
News | 03 Apr 2020

Neha Bhasin shares tips for everyday make up look

MUMBAI: Known for songs like Swag Se Swagat, Heeriye to name a few, Bhasin has always been fond of makeup. Her gorgeous skin has always made the audience curious about how the singer maintains a flawless look.

read more
News | 03 Apr 2020

When Janet Jackson wanted to go bald

MUMBAI: American pop singer-actor Janet Jackson thinks bald women look "beautiful" and was keen to shave her head ahead of her 1993 world tour.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Dolby available now on Android Google Play Store in India

MUMBAI: Musicians and content creators today don’t have an easy way to capture great sound.read more

News
Music body PPL India appoints new CEO

MUMBAI: Music industry body PPL (Phonographic Performance Ltd.), which collects sound recording read more

News
Spotify, Warner Music Group renew global licensing partnership

MUMBAI: Spotify and Warner Music Group announced on Wednesday to have renewed their global licensread more

News
JioSaavn to bring live music to your home with "Live Anywhere" initiative

MUMBAI: As COVID-19 shutters concerts, festivals and the live performance circuit for the foreseeread more

News
Hungama Artist Aloud launches #StayAtHome #StayEntertained on Facebook.com/HungamaMusic – live digital concerts by renowned musicians

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotread more

top# 5 articles

1
Bigg Boss 13’s Devoleena Bhattacharjee would not mind doing a music video with Siddharth Shukla

MUMBAI: If you were a true Bigg Boss fan you must have observed the chemistry Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Siddharth Shukla shared. Their healthy...read more

2
Todd Edwards and Ten Ven remix Picard brothers' debut single 'Won't Let Go'

MUMBAI: UK Garage legend Todd Edwards and UK house producer Ten Ven have remixed ‘Won’t Let Go’, the debut single from French duo Picard Brothers....read more

3
Plastik Fun, Deekey 'Rock This Town' - out now on Mixmash Bold!

MUMBAI: Bringing a future house diamond to Mixmash Bold, Plastik Funk & Deekey get set to ‘Rock This Town’. The two combined forces to create a...read more

4
Everyone has the right to choose who they want to love and we must respect it: Indo-American singer-songwriter Subhi on new song 'Mehfil'

Subhi, an Indo-American singer-songwriter has released a new music video ‘Mehfil’- sung, written and composed by herself. The song Mehfil celebrates...read more

5
Nicky Romero delivers big room remix of Martin Garrix's Drown

MUMBAI: Nicky Romero has been releasing one track after the other in 2020 and isn’t planning on slowing down any time soon. After some teasing on...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group