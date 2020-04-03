UK based Conor Ross back on Mixmash Records collab with multi-talent Roses titled 'Every Way'. Check it out now!

MUMBAI: The 16 years old Conor Ross is definitely one you should keep you’re yeon! Last year, Mixmash welcomed Conor Ross to the label with the club banger ‘Escape’ that even went viral in the Viral Chart Top 50 in The Netherlands. Following up with an official remix for Laidback Luke’s ‘Can’t Hold My Tongue’ and now back on Mixmash Records with a brand-new release called ‘Every Way’.
Besides producing, DJ’ing and playing the guitar, Conor Ross can do it all and he is even singing on this new track himself! The collaboration with Roses, ‘Every Way’ give san uplifting feeling that gets you into the summer mood right away!
MUMBAI: For all iOS and Apple TV users, here’s an amazing news, you can now rent and buy films aread more
MUMBAI: YouTube has always been the No.1 app for people to not only listen to music videos but aread more
MUMBAI: Musicians and content creators today don’t have an easy way to capture great sound.read more
MUMBAI: Music industry body PPL (Phonographic Performance Ltd.), which collects sound recording read more
MUMBAI: Spotify and Warner Music Group announced on Wednesday to have renewed their global licensread more
MUMBAI: As part of the LIVE entertainment industry it feels strange to sit at home. As we respect this lockdown, we are all struggling with multiple...read more
MUMBAI: Country music superstar, Miranda Lambert, has announced the rescheduled dates for the two remaining US shows and the upcoming Canadian run...read more
MUMBAI: American DJ Diplo finds friend Charli XCX "so exciting", because he feels the singer has "so much charisma"."(Charli XCX's) personality is...read more
MUMBAI: Night Slugs label head Dance System has remixed the Arno Cost and Norman Doray anthem ‘Darlin’, out Friday 3rd April via Positiva Records....read more
MUMBAI: T-Series and RED FM recently announced to bring a brand new digital initiative, ‘The Care Concert’ where a host of artists from the music...read more