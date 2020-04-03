RadioandMusic
News |  03 Apr 2020 17:59 |  By RnMTeam

UK based Conor Ross back on Mixmash Records collab with multi-talent Roses titled 'Every Way'. Check it out now!

MUMBAI: The 16 years old Conor Ross is definitely one you should keep you’re yeon! Last year, Mixmash welcomed Conor Ross to the label with the club banger ‘Escape’ that even went viral in the Viral Chart Top 50 in The Netherlands. Following up with an official remix for Laidback Luke’s ‘Can’t Hold My Tongue’ and now back on Mixmash Records with a brand-new release called ‘Every Way’.

Besides producing, DJ’ing and playing the guitar, Conor Ross can do it all and he is even singing on this new track himself! The collaboration with Roses, ‘Every Way’ give san uplifting feeling that gets you into the summer mood right away! 

