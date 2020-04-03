Plastik Fun, Deekey 'Rock This Town' - out now on Mixmash Bold!

MUMBAI: Bringing a future house diamond to Mixmash Bold, Plastik Funk & Deekey get set to ‘Rock This Town’. The two combined forces to create a tune that lifts you up with energy infusing the core of all Plastik Funk’s music - bringing the party to wherever you listen to his bouncy House music. Introduced by a motivating, catchy vocal that definitely leaves its trace, making sure this anthem doesn’t leave your mind.
Plastik Funk explains, "I was playing tracks by Deekey for a while and I was always into his work and I think we make a very similar style. We met during the Amsterdam Dance Event and decided to do a collab that was done in no time, we had a perfect teamwork mentality and the result was amazing. I tested the track the weeks after and the Dancefloors were on fire! With Mixmash the collaboration has a perfect home and we can’t wait to show it to the world!"
Plastik Funk not only has remixes with industry heavyweights such as Robin Schulz and David Guetta on his record but also collaborations with the likes of Timmy Trumpet, NERVO, and Alle Farben.
