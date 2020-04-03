Nicky Romero delivers big room remix of Martin Garrix's Drown

MUMBAI: Nicky Romero has been releasing one track after the other in 2020 and isn’t planning on slowing down any time soon. After some teasing on social media, his remix of ‘’Drown'', Martin Garrix’s collaboration with Clinton Kane, finally sees the light of day.
Romero injected his signature progressive sound into the original. Leaving Clinton Kane’s wonderful vocal unaltered, Romero enhanced it with uplifting melodies and a drop that will stick with you.
‘’Drown'' isn’t the first Garrix track Nicky Romero has taken on for a rework, remixing his single ‘’Dreamer'' with Mike Yung Back in 2018. His rendition of ‘’Drown'' follows up his earlier releases of 2020 including ‘’Falling'' with Timmy Trumpet and his ‘’Redefine'' EP, which featured two brand new club tracks as well as his January single ''I See''.
With Matroda kicking off the official remixes of ‘’Drown'' last week, Martin Garrix’s collaboration with Clinton Kane will surely live on longer, with other remixes still to come.
