Neha Bhasin shares tips for everyday make up look

MUMBAI: Known for songs like Swag Se Swagat, Heeriye to name a few, Bhasin has always been fond of makeup. Her gorgeous skin has always made the audience curious about how the singer maintains a flawless look. Recently the singer shared a video on Instagram, where she has given tips on an everyday makeup look one, can put on.
In the video she highlights the importance of eye make-up.
Check the video below:
View this post on Instagram
Hellloooos, you voted for everyday make up look. This is my look no 2 in Quarantine, hope you like it. take care of yourselves and please stay at home. I love you.. #makeuptutorial #makeup #hudabeauty #hudabeautyrosegoldremastered #nehabhasin #makeupinquarantine #quarantine #makeupvlog
