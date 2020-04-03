RadioandMusic
03 Apr 2020

Neha Bhasin shares tips for everyday make up look

MUMBAI: Known for songs like Swag Se Swagat, Heeriye to name a few, Bhasin has always been fond of makeup. Her gorgeous skin has always made the audience curious about how the singer maintains a flawless look. Recently the singer shared a video on Instagram, where she has given tips on an everyday makeup look one, can put on.

In the video she highlights the importance of eye make-up.

Neha Bhasin: I have been shamed for my costumes

Check the video below:

