RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  03 Apr 2020 18:58 |  By RnMTeam

Miranda Lambert's Wildcard tour reschedules remaining show dates

MUMBAI: Country music superstar, Miranda Lambert, has announced the rescheduled dates for the two remaining US shows and the upcoming Canadian run of her wildly successful Wildcard Tour. The tour has steadily been receiving glowing reviews and has proven to be a must-see concert event.

"The songs resonate like a sure bet for an artist that continually presses in her chips on pushing country music's modern landscape. With cuts like the rock 'n' roll-soaked "Mess With My Head," shoegazing story "Bluebird" or tipsy singalong "Tequila Does," Lambert doesn't cater to trends or fall back to a proven path. She carves her own space at the table, entertaining arena-sized audiences along the way.” - The Tennessean

Lambert will continue on the Wildcard Tour with Special Guests, ACM and CMA nominee Cody Johnson and chart-topping group, LANCO.

MIranda's MuttNation Foundation campaign, Fill the Little Red Wagon presented by Tractor Supply Company will also be part of these rescheduled dates. Fans are encouraged to help shelter pets in each tour city by donating dog food, treats, supplies and cash at each venue's entrance prior to the show.

The tickets purchased for the original shows will still be valid for the new dates. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.MirandaLambert.com and follow @MirandaLambert on social media.

"She (Lambert) was fired up and totally at the top of her game, blazing through a 20-plus-song set list with tons of energy and pure emotion.” - The Boot
 
RESCHEDULED WILDCARD TOUR DATES:
 
10/8/2020     Spokane, WA           Spokane Area
10/9/2020     Bosie, ID                    Ford Idaho Center Arena
10/11/2020   Vancouver, BC         Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
10/14/2020   Edmonton, AB         Rogers Place
10/16/2020   *Regina, SK              Brandt Centre
10/17/2020   *Winnipeg, MB        Bell Mts Place
10/20/2020   London, ON              Budweiser Gardens
10/212020    Montreal, QC            Bell Centre
10/22/2020   Oshawa, ON             Tribute Communities Centre
10/23/2020   Ottawa, ON              Canadian Tire Centre

Lanco will not appear in Regina, SK and Winnipeg, MB. 

Tags
Miranda Lambert social media Cody Johnson music
Related news
News | 03 Apr 2020

DJ Diplo finds pop star Charli XCX is 'so exciting'

MUMBAI: American DJ Diplo finds friend Charli XCX "so exciting", because he feels the singer has "so much charisma".

read more
News | 03 Apr 2020

Bhushan Kumar brings Amaal Mallik, Armaan Malik together for the first time in a unique digital concert

MUMBAI: T-Series and RED FM recently announced to bring a brand new digital initiative, ‘The Care Concert’ where a host of artists from the music fraternity will perform on April 11 to raise money for the PM Cares Fund in an attempt to fight the Coronavirus pandemic.

read more
News | 03 Apr 2020

Dance System remix Arno Cost & Norman Doray anthem 'Darlin'

MUMBAI: Night Slugs label head Dance System has remixed the Arno Cost and Norman Doray anthem ‘Darlin’, out Friday 3rd April via Positiva Records.

read more
News | 03 Apr 2020

StayIN aLIVE - a call for artists to unite like never before

MUMBAI: As part of the LIVE entertainment industry it feels strange to sit at home.

read more
News | 03 Apr 2020

Plastik Fun, Deekey 'Rock This Town' - out now on Mixmash Bold!

MUMBAI: Bringing a future house diamond to Mixmash Bold, Plastik Funk & Deekey get set to ‘Rock This Town’.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Apple users can now rent movies in Amazon Prime video

MUMBAI: For all iOS and Apple TV users, here’s an amazing news, you can now rent and buy films aread more

News
YouTube to introduce new app 'Shorts' to take over TikTok

MUMBAI: YouTube has always been the No.1 app for people to not only listen to music videos but aread more

News
Dolby available now on Android Google Play Store in India

MUMBAI: Musicians and content creators today don’t have an easy way to capture great sound.read more

News
Music body PPL India appoints new CEO

MUMBAI: Music industry body PPL (Phonographic Performance Ltd.), which collects sound recording read more

News
Spotify, Warner Music Group renew global licensing partnership

MUMBAI: Spotify and Warner Music Group announced on Wednesday to have renewed their global licensread more

top# 5 articles

1
DJ Diplo finds pop star Charli XCX is 'so exciting'

MUMBAI: American DJ Diplo finds friend Charli XCX "so exciting", because he feels the singer has "so much charisma"."(Charli XCX's) personality is...read more

2
Dance System remix Arno Cost & Norman Doray anthem 'Darlin'

MUMBAI: Night Slugs label head Dance System has remixed the Arno Cost and Norman Doray anthem ‘Darlin’, out Friday 3rd April via Positiva Records....read more

3
Bhushan Kumar brings Amaal Mallik, Armaan Malik together for the first time in a unique digital concert

MUMBAI: T-Series and RED FM recently announced to bring a brand new digital initiative, ‘The Care Concert’ where a host of artists from the music...read more

4
Audiojack on 'Tecky Dream' remix duties for Junior Jack and Pat BDS on Adesso Music

MUMBAI: Hot on the heels of debut single ‘Flash’ on Adesso Music, Italy’s legendary house music export Junior Jack and his friend and label partner...read more

5
Nicky Romero delivers big room remix of Martin Garrix's Drown

MUMBAI: Nicky Romero has been releasing one track after the other in 2020 and isn’t planning on slowing down any time soon. After some teasing on...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group