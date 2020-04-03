Miranda Lambert's Wildcard tour reschedules remaining show dates

MUMBAI: Country music superstar, Miranda Lambert, has announced the rescheduled dates for the two remaining US shows and the upcoming Canadian run of her wildly successful Wildcard Tour. The tour has steadily been receiving glowing reviews and has proven to be a must-see concert event.
"The songs resonate like a sure bet for an artist that continually presses in her chips on pushing country music's modern landscape. With cuts like the rock 'n' roll-soaked "Mess With My Head," shoegazing story "Bluebird" or tipsy singalong "Tequila Does," Lambert doesn't cater to trends or fall back to a proven path. She carves her own space at the table, entertaining arena-sized audiences along the way.” - The Tennessean
Lambert will continue on the Wildcard Tour with Special Guests, ACM and CMA nominee Cody Johnson and chart-topping group, LANCO.
MIranda's MuttNation Foundation campaign, Fill the Little Red Wagon presented by Tractor Supply Company will also be part of these rescheduled dates. Fans are encouraged to help shelter pets in each tour city by donating dog food, treats, supplies and cash at each venue's entrance prior to the show.
The tickets purchased for the original shows will still be valid for the new dates. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.MirandaLambert.com and follow @MirandaLambert on social media.
"She (Lambert) was fired up and totally at the top of her game, blazing through a 20-plus-song set list with tons of energy and pure emotion.” - The Boot
RESCHEDULED WILDCARD TOUR DATES:
10/8/2020 Spokane, WA Spokane Area
10/9/2020 Bosie, ID Ford Idaho Center Arena
10/11/2020 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
10/14/2020 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
10/16/2020 *Regina, SK Brandt Centre
10/17/2020 *Winnipeg, MB Bell Mts Place
10/20/2020 London, ON Budweiser Gardens
10/212020 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
10/22/2020 Oshawa, ON Tribute Communities Centre
10/23/2020 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre
Lanco will not appear in Regina, SK and Winnipeg, MB.
