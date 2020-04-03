Mika Singh pays condolences on death of Bhai Nirmal Singh Khalsa

MUMBAI: Bhai Nirmal Singh Khalsa, a Padma Shri awardee and former ''Hazuri Raagi'' at the Golden Temple had tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday and died of a cardiac arrest. On this Mika Singh took to Instagram to pay his condolences to him.
His post read, “Waheguru ji ka Khalsa, Waheguru ji ki fateh.. The great Ragi bhai #nirmalsinghkhalsa has left us with his beautiful memories..May Waheguru bless his soul, rest in peace. I also wish to share that he died from Coronavirus. I request everyone to please take care of yourselves.
The 62-year-old ''Gurbani'' exponent had recently returned from abroad and tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, the official said.
