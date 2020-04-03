Guru Randhawa gave his family a heartfelt gift and won all our hearts

Mumbai: With Bollywood and music being nothing short of religions in India, Zee TV brings to its viewers the best of both worlds with its blockbuster weekend primetime offering. The channel’s first-of-its-kind music countdown show called ‘Pro Music Countdown’ is hosted by one of India’s finest RJs, social media influencer and YouTube sensation - Siddharth Kannan. The show presents superhit songs in a never-seen-before chat show format with the hottest Bollywood celebrities getting up close and personal about their career, romance and everything that’s brewing in B-town!

This weekend’s special guest is the phenomenal Punjabi singer, Guru Randhawa, who has won everyone's heart with his melodious hits as well as won critical acclaim across the world with his International collaborations. In fact, with so much success, everyone might feel that Guru will be like every other celeb who loves posh things. However, the singer revealed how he likes staying home in simple clothes and lives a very simple life. The singer even opened up about being deeply rooted and connected with his family and his place of birth. But it was his emotional story about giving his family a special gift that really left us impressed!

On being asked by Siddharth Kannan about the biggest thing his family had done for him, Guru Randhawa shared a very touching tale, as he said, “Since day one, my father has been my biggest supporter. He always trusted me and my talent, to the extent that he sold a family property after consulting my grandfather so that I can go and study abroad. I didn’t know about it until I found out about this recently. My father's gesture really made me emotional and by god’s grace I was able to get the property back from the people we sold it to!”

Well, we totally root for celebs who are so down-to-earth and humble. Don't you? We hope Guru keeps on making his parents proud with his constant hard-work!