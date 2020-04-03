Dance System remix Arno Cost & Norman Doray anthem 'Darlin'

MUMBAI: Night Slugs label head Dance System has remixed the Arno Cost and Norman Doray anthem ‘Darlin’, out Friday 3rd April via Positiva Records.
Dance System delivers a wonky, stuttering take on ‘Darlin’, increasing the intensity while losing none of the feelgood, hands-in-the-air energy that makes the original so special.
Better known as L-Vis 1990, London-based DJ, producer and label head Dance System is a founding member of the era-defining Night Slugs collective. Reserving his Dance System alias for more four-to-the-floor focused production, he has previously released tracks on the likes of Clone, Monkeytown Records and Eats Everything’s Edible imprint.
‘Darlin’ followed on from ‘Together’, Arno Cost and Norman Doray’s 2019 single that has since accumulated 5 million streams. Building on the track’s success, the duo went on to release further music on well-known electronic labels, including their latest single on Club Sweat in 2019 - establishing themselves as artists to be reckoned with in the process.
Arno and Norman have been making music together for more than 10 years, and share a common taste for disco from the 70s and 80s, and electronic music from the early 2000s. Daft Punk, Cassius and Air amongst others rocked their adolescence, sharpening their taste for this music made of guitars, basses, groove and above all emotion.
An intense, stripped-back take on the original, the Dance System remix of ‘Darlin’ is sure to rock dancefloors this summer and beyond.
