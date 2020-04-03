Bigg Boss 13’s Devoleena Bhattacharjee would not mind doing a music video with Siddharth Shukla

MUMBAI: If you were a true Bigg Boss fan you must have observed the chemistry Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Siddharth Shukla shared. Their healthy flirting grabbed a lot of limelight.

While in a recent live chat with ETimes TV, Devoleena said she doesn’t mind doing a music video with Sidharth Shukla.

Devoleena’s chemistry with Sidharth was much noticed in the Bigg Boss 13. When asked if she would feature in a music video with him, Devoleena laughed saying, “I will talk about this when I go on a live chat with Sidharth. We will get trolled together. But I don’t mind pairing up with him.”

In recent past, Devoleena did comment on SidNaaz's chemistry in song Bhula Dunga after which she got trolled heavily by their fans. She said that there is 'zero chemistry' between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill because the actor is more mature.

While Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill’s chemistry has been well appreciated by fans and crossed 35 mn views on YouTube in just a few days.