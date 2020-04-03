Bigg Boss 13’s Devoleena Bhattacharjee would not mind doing a music video with Siddharth Shukla

MUMBAI: If you were a true Bigg Boss fan you must have observed the chemistry Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Siddharth Shukla shared. Their healthy flirting grabbed a lot of limelight.
While in a recent live chat with ETimes TV, Devoleena said she doesn’t mind doing a music video with Sidharth Shukla.
Devoleena’s chemistry with Sidharth was much noticed in the Bigg Boss 13. When asked if she would feature in a music video with him, Devoleena laughed saying, “I will talk about this when I go on a live chat with Sidharth. We will get trolled together. But I don’t mind pairing up with him.”
In recent past, Devoleena did comment on SidNaaz's chemistry in song Bhula Dunga after which she got trolled heavily by their fans. She said that there is 'zero chemistry' between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill because the actor is more mature.
While Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill’s chemistry has been well appreciated by fans and crossed 35 mn views on YouTube in just a few days.
MUMBAI: Music industry body PPL (Phonographic Performance Ltd.), which collects sound recording read more
MUMBAI: Spotify and Warner Music Group announced on Wednesday to have renewed their global licensread more
MUMBAI: As COVID-19 shutters concerts, festivals and the live performance circuit for the foreseeread more
MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotread more
MUMBAI: Amid the tension brewing amongst us due to the coronavirus pandemic, Universal Music Grouread more
MUMBAI: We're sad to announce that Secret Solstice will no longer be taking place this year and will be postponed until 2021. Festival organisers...read more
Subhi, an Indo-American singer-songwriter has released a new music video ‘Mehfil’- sung, written and composed by herself. The song Mehfil celebrates...read more
MUMBAI: Bringing a future house diamond to Mixmash Bold, Plastik Funk & Deekey get set to ‘Rock This Town’. The two combined forces to create a...read more
MUMBAI: Joshua Shohe, a budding singer from Nagaland who happens to have a multi-skilled personality is not just a singer but also pens his lyrics....read more
MUMBAI: UK Garage legend Todd Edwards and UK house producer Ten Ven have remixed ‘Won’t Let Go’, the debut single from French duo Picard Brothers....read more