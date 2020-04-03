Bhushan Kumar brings Amaal Mallik, Armaan Malik together for the first time in a unique digital concert

MUMBAI: T-Series and RED FM recently announced to bring a brand new digital initiative, ‘The Care Concert’ where a host of artists from the music fraternity will perform on April 11 to raise money for the PM Cares Fund in an attempt to fight the Coronavirus pandemic.
With an interesting line-up of artists, T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar has roped in brothers Amaal Malik and Armaan Mallik to perform shoulder to shoulder for the first time in a digital concert.
Bhushan Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director, T-Series, said, “We have been working with T-Series artists Amaal and Armaan for a long time. We are happy to collaborate once again for this unique, humane initiative on April 11. In this period of social isolation, music has the ability to lessen the blow of what humanity is collectively facing today. We are doing our part to entertain our audience and at the same time help raise funds to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. We hope our initiative will make a difference.”
Says Armaan, “Amaal and I are really looking forward to The Care Concert organized by T-Series and RED FM. During these dark times that humanity is facing, music is the one place we can find our solace. We are doing this live session with the intention of spreading love and comfort to help people heal through music. We can’t wait to be in front of our fans in a performance digitally for the first time.”
With such a remarkable initiative, the concert is expected to be revolutionary in the world of entertainment.
