Audiojack on 'Tecky Dream' remix duties for Junior Jack and Pat BDS on Adesso Music

MUMBAI: Hot on the heels of debut single ‘Flash’ on Adesso Music, Italy’s legendary house music export Junior Jack and his friend and label partner Pat BDS are back with follow up single ‘Tecky Dream’. Originally released in early March, the track sees a fresh reminder today with the new Audiojack tech house remix.

Audiojack are the Leeds grown, Ibiza based duo who have built a solid reputation over the last decade as DJs, producers, remixers and label curators. Their original releases can be found on leading house and techno labels like Crosstown Rebels, 2020Vision and Hot Creations, as well as Tsuba, Leftroom and Culprit. They have remixed for labels such as Moon Harbour, B-Pitch Control and Diynamic, whilst Underworld, Groove Armada and Hot Since 82 are amongst the artists to have enlisted Audiojack for remixes.

“Tecky Dream (Audiojack Remix)” is available on now on all DSP via Adesso Music.