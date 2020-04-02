RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  02 Apr 2020 17:01 |  By RnMTeam

ZEE LIVE's Supermoon launches "Live to Home" on ZEE5

MUMBAI: Entertainment is a very important element of people’s lives. Be it commuting, office breaks or staycations at home, we all need some entertainment to keep us engaged and stimulated. It boosts our energy and desire to do everything that we need to do. As people stay indoors and look for ways to keep themselves happy, ZEE LIVE in collaboration with ZEE5, India’s Entertainment Super-app, will offer the best of content under Supermoon “Live to Home” curated specially for the ZEE5 subscribers. 

Supermoon, with “Live to Home”, will offer a daily dose of refreshing and engaging content on Entertainment, Fitness, and Food in the comfort and safety of your home. The content will be exclusively available on ZEE5 from April 03-07, 2020.

Supermoon “Live to Home” houses your favorite celebrity creators. The highlights include:

·  Fitness Hour (7 am to 8 am) – Home workouts with experts like Mandira Bedi, Prashant Sawant, Rakesh Udiyar and Shivoham, Yoga by Anushka Parwani and Rupal Sidhpura, Diet & Nutrition by Luke Coutinho and Rujuta Diwekar, Pilates by Namrata Purohit, and Mental wellbeing by Vrinda Mehta.

·   Food (12 pm to 12.30 pm): Home recipes made easy with Chefs like Kunal Kapur, Rakesh Raghunathan, and Sanjyot Keer.

·  Entertainment (8 pm to 9 pm) – Unplugged music by Jasleen Royal, Folk Music by Mame Khan, Songs by Dr. Palash Sen and Sukhbir, Percussions by Bickram Ghosh and Storytelling by Annu Kapoor.

Supermoon Live to Home aims to encourage social distancing while keeping you positively engaged and entertained. Enhancing the entertainment experience for users, special sets will be created to stream the content live. Users will also get an opportunity to watch their favorite celebrity creators create and perform in an informal set-up.

Swaroop Banerjee, COO and Business Head, ZEE LIVE, said: “ZEE LIVE was started with a dream of bringing you the best of live entertainment experiences across culture, education, music, and comedy. In difficult times like these, we still want to live up to and deliver on our promise to keep you safe at home, and at the same time, being engaged with us. We are glad to announce our scintillating offerings for our family of fans and subscribers of ZEE5 with daily two hours of content on entertainment, food, and fitness. I would like to thank all the talent which has come together to keep you engaged with us.”

Tarun Katial, CEO, ZEE5 India said, “We have seen a spike across key metros with audiences continuing to consume a wide variety of content across languages on ZEE5. We are excited to collaborate with ZEE LIVE to bring the best-in-class content to our subscribers anytime and across devices. We hope our new offerings will help in keeping our viewers engaged and entertained while they are safe at their homes.”

Shivoham quoted, "I am excited to be part of this new initiative by ZEE LIVE which will be streamed on ZEE5. Let us all come together and conquer this phase while keeping ourselves fit! Let's make use of this time and learn the new way of workouts which are easy to do at your home ."

Mandira Bedi said, “Live to Home is a wonderful initiative by ZEE LIVE. I am glad to share some workout videos and motivate you'll to stay fit and safe. I would urge everyone to have a routine and use your time to exercise daily and stay positive.”

Mame Khan quoted, "Music is something which keeps us connected. I hope my music videos will be a magical experience for the entire family. I am glad to be associated with ZEE LIVE who is providing a platform to everyone to stay motivated and you can watch me perform on ZEE5"

Dr. Palash Sen said, “Our band Euphoria has been churning out music videos regularly on our YouTube channel and all social media platforms to engage with our fans. I am glad to extend our music to the subscribers of ZEE5 and ZEE LIVE for this initiative. I hope our music will spread positive vibes and keep you motivated and entertained through these difficult times.”

Tags
ZEE5 Mame Khan Palash Sen music
Related news
News | 02 Apr 2020

Song 'I Do' is about wanting the best for an ex: Shannon K

MUMBAI: Kumar Sanu’s daughter Shannon K, recently released  ‘I Do’, a soulful melody that carries a beautiful message within itself.

read more
News | 02 Apr 2020

'Sacred Games' actor Luke Kenny reveals future plans

MUMBAI: Luke Kenny, recognized widely for his appearance in Rock On and Sacred Games is also a musician, writer and director. In a chat with Namrata Kale from Radioandmusic, the artist gave a  glimpse into his future plan.

read more
News | 02 Apr 2020

Harshdeep Kaur: 'Om Namah Shivaaye' was a challenge

MUMBAI: Harshdeep Kaur, a multilingual singer has recently gave vocals to song “Om Namah Shivaaye” along with Tarannum Malik Jain, a meditative song with traditional verses.

read more
News | 02 Apr 2020

Corona fear robs Raj's Gangaur Festival of all fervour

MUMBAI: The renowned festival of Gangaur passed off silently as women kept themselves indoors within their houses and celebrated the festival via video conferencing due to a nationwide lockdown because of the coronavirus outbreak.

read more
News | 02 Apr 2020

COVID-19: Taylor Swift helps vintage record store stay afloat

MUMBAI: Amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis and lockdown, pop superstar Taylor Swift has stepped in to pay salary and healthcare for employees at a vintage record store near her home in Nashville.

read more

RnM Biz

News
JioSaavn to bring live music to your home with "Live Anywhere" initiative

MUMBAI: As COVID-19 shutters concerts, festivals and the live performance circuit for the foreseeread more

News
Hungama Artist Aloud launches #StayAtHome #StayEntertained on Facebook.com/HungamaMusic – live digital concerts by renowned musicians

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotread more

News
COVID-19: Universal Music Group stem out initiatives for music industry

MUMBAI: Amid the tension brewing amongst us due to the coronavirus pandemic, Universal Music Grouread more

News
Smule’s ‘India Jam Karega’ calls for unity over shared passion for music

MUMBAI: In togetherness lies magic.read more

News
T-Series, RED FM announce an all-star fundraiser 'The Care Concert'

MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM and theread more

top# 5 articles

1
Song 'I Do' is about wanting the best for an ex: Shannon K

MUMBAI: Kumar Sanu’s daughter Shannon K, recently released  ‘I Do’, a soulful melody that carries a beautiful message within itself.read more

2
'Sacred Games' actor Luke Kenny reveals future plans

MUMBAI: Luke Kenny, recognized widely for his appearance in Rock On and Sacred Games is also a musician, writer and director. In a chat with Namrata...read more

3
Jazz musician Ellis Marsalis Jr. dies of coronavirus at 85

MUMBAI: Legendary jazz pianist and teacher Ellis Marsalis Jr. died at the age of 85 due to complications of coronavirus.He had passed away on...read more

4
'Ideas pop inside my mind while showering', says Nagaland's Joshua Shohe on his journey in music

MUMBAI: Joshua Shohe, a budding singer from Nagaland who happens to have a multi-skilled personality is not just a singer but also pens his lyrics....read more

5
I want Badshah to visit me and help me: 'Boroloker biti lo' creator Ratan Kahar

MUMBAI: Bengali folk artiste Ratan Kahar suddenly finds himself in the limelight as never before. It is the sort of pan-India limelight he didn't...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group