ZEE LIVE's Supermoon launches "Live to Home" on ZEE5

MUMBAI: Entertainment is a very important element of people’s lives. Be it commuting, office breaks or staycations at home, we all need some entertainment to keep us engaged and stimulated. It boosts our energy and desire to do everything that we need to do. As people stay indoors and look for ways to keep themselves happy, ZEE LIVE in collaboration with ZEE5, India’s Entertainment Super-app, will offer the best of content under Supermoon “Live to Home” curated specially for the ZEE5 subscribers.

Supermoon, with “Live to Home”, will offer a daily dose of refreshing and engaging content on Entertainment, Fitness, and Food in the comfort and safety of your home. The content will be exclusively available on ZEE5 from April 03-07, 2020.

Supermoon “Live to Home” houses your favorite celebrity creators. The highlights include:

· Fitness Hour (7 am to 8 am) – Home workouts with experts like Mandira Bedi, Prashant Sawant, Rakesh Udiyar and Shivoham, Yoga by Anushka Parwani and Rupal Sidhpura, Diet & Nutrition by Luke Coutinho and Rujuta Diwekar, Pilates by Namrata Purohit, and Mental wellbeing by Vrinda Mehta.

· Food (12 pm to 12.30 pm): Home recipes made easy with Chefs like Kunal Kapur, Rakesh Raghunathan, and Sanjyot Keer.

· Entertainment (8 pm to 9 pm) – Unplugged music by Jasleen Royal, Folk Music by Mame Khan, Songs by Dr. Palash Sen and Sukhbir, Percussions by Bickram Ghosh and Storytelling by Annu Kapoor.

Supermoon Live to Home aims to encourage social distancing while keeping you positively engaged and entertained. Enhancing the entertainment experience for users, special sets will be created to stream the content live. Users will also get an opportunity to watch their favorite celebrity creators create and perform in an informal set-up.

Swaroop Banerjee, COO and Business Head, ZEE LIVE, said: “ZEE LIVE was started with a dream of bringing you the best of live entertainment experiences across culture, education, music, and comedy. In difficult times like these, we still want to live up to and deliver on our promise to keep you safe at home, and at the same time, being engaged with us. We are glad to announce our scintillating offerings for our family of fans and subscribers of ZEE5 with daily two hours of content on entertainment, food, and fitness. I would like to thank all the talent which has come together to keep you engaged with us.”

Tarun Katial, CEO, ZEE5 India said, “We have seen a spike across key metros with audiences continuing to consume a wide variety of content across languages on ZEE5. We are excited to collaborate with ZEE LIVE to bring the best-in-class content to our subscribers anytime and across devices. We hope our new offerings will help in keeping our viewers engaged and entertained while they are safe at their homes.”

Shivoham quoted, "I am excited to be part of this new initiative by ZEE LIVE which will be streamed on ZEE5. Let us all come together and conquer this phase while keeping ourselves fit! Let's make use of this time and learn the new way of workouts which are easy to do at your home ."

Mandira Bedi said, “Live to Home is a wonderful initiative by ZEE LIVE. I am glad to share some workout videos and motivate you'll to stay fit and safe. I would urge everyone to have a routine and use your time to exercise daily and stay positive.”

Mame Khan quoted, "Music is something which keeps us connected. I hope my music videos will be a magical experience for the entire family. I am glad to be associated with ZEE LIVE who is providing a platform to everyone to stay motivated and you can watch me perform on ZEE5"

Dr. Palash Sen said, “Our band Euphoria has been churning out music videos regularly on our YouTube channel and all social media platforms to engage with our fans. I am glad to extend our music to the subscribers of ZEE5 and ZEE LIVE for this initiative. I hope our music will spread positive vibes and keep you motivated and entertained through these difficult times.”