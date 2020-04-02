Song 'I Do' is about wanting the best for an ex: Shannon K

MUMBAI: Kumar Sanu’s daughter Shannon K, recently released ‘I Do’, a soulful melody that carries a beautiful message within itself.
“My previous songs have been all about the bitter memories but this one is unique because this song is about wanting the best for an ex and that you’re sorry for the way that you treated that person. When you’re in a relationship, it’s never just one person’s fault so this song is a way of saying that I understand that now. It takes two to tango and that no one should blame the other entirely since everything is circumstantial and it really depends on how things are in that moment,” said Shannon who elaborated on what I Do is all about.
Click here to view the song:
In talks about her future plans Shannon K said, “I’ve got a song lined up for release this year and we’re currently filming the music video for it. I’ve also sung a few songs for the new Zee5 TV show “Casino” starring Mandana Karimi, Karanvir Vohra, and Sudanshu Pandey.”
Stay tuned for more updates on Shanon K.
MUMBAI: As COVID-19 shutters concerts, festivals and the live performance circuit for the foreseeread more
MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotread more
MUMBAI: Amid the tension brewing amongst us due to the coronavirus pandemic, Universal Music Grouread more
MUMBAI: In togetherness lies magic.read more
MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM and theread more
MUMBAI: Luke Kenny, recognized widely for his appearance in Rock On and Sacred Games is also a musician, writer and director. In a chat with Namrata...read more
MUMBAI: Legendary jazz pianist and teacher Ellis Marsalis Jr. died at the age of 85 due to complications of coronavirus.He had passed away on...read more
MUMBAI: Joshua Shohe, a budding singer from Nagaland who happens to have a multi-skilled personality is not just a singer but also pens his lyrics....read more
MUMBAI: Bengali folk artiste Ratan Kahar suddenly finds himself in the limelight as never before. It is the sort of pan-India limelight he didn't...read more
MUMBAI: Finally got over the excitement of working from home, binge-watching even mediocre series on OTT platforms? Is playing chef and cleaning the...read more