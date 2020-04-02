Song 'I Do' is about wanting the best for an ex: Shannon K

MUMBAI: Kumar Sanu’s daughter Shannon K, recently released ‘I Do’, a soulful melody that carries a beautiful message within itself.

“My previous songs have been all about the bitter memories but this one is unique because this song is about wanting the best for an ex and that you’re sorry for the way that you treated that person. When you’re in a relationship, it’s never just one person’s fault so this song is a way of saying that I understand that now. It takes two to tango and that no one should blame the other entirely since everything is circumstantial and it really depends on how things are in that moment,” said Shannon who elaborated on what I Do is all about.

Click here to view the song:

In talks about her future plans Shannon K said, “I’ve got a song lined up for release this year and we’re currently filming the music video for it. I’ve also sung a few songs for the new Zee5 TV show “Casino” starring Mandana Karimi, Karanvir Vohra, and Sudanshu Pandey.”

