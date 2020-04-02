RadioandMusic
News |  02 Apr 2020 17:26 |  By Namrata Kale

'Sacred Games' actor Luke Kenny reveals future plans

MUMBAI: Luke Kenny, recognized widely for his appearance in Rock On and Sacred Games is also a musician, writer and director. In a chat with Namrata Kale from Radioandmusic, the artist gave a  glimpse into his future plan.

 “I am currently working on a Tamil film which will be out later this year. I am also working on producing a music album of poetry for a Nashik based Doctor. And somewhere in-between I am looking to work on putting out some more singles during the course of the year,” said Kenny.

He also mentioned that there is a dance track coming up soon along with DJ Sumit Shenoy. The track is in its testing phase right now.

Kenny had earlier performed for Mc Dowell's No. 1 Yaari Jampad, a platform that brings together all music enthusiasts, in Mumbai. He spoke about his experience and the opportunity he got for this project. “I had gotten a call from Bandedge, my management company, and they told me of the concept and idea. I was quite happy and enthused at the fact that a brand is actually supporting the cause of good independent music. Then came the challenging part, the fact that a song had to be recorded and a video had to be shot, all in the span of eight hours or less was quite daunting. I was skeptical of the quality of the product because, as we know, one doesn't really record a song in just four hours. So I looked through my bank of songs and found a simple four verse poem that I had added some melodies to. And since the theme was friendship it fits quite neatly. All in all, the result has been interesting and am looking forward to sharing it with all of you.”

