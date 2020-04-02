RadioandMusic
News |  02 Apr 2020 17:12 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Harshdeep Kaur: 'Om Namah Shivaaye' was a challenge

MUMBAI: Harshdeep Kaur, a multilingual singer has recently gave vocals to song “Om Namah Shivaaye” along with Tarannum Malik Jain, a meditative song with traditional verses.

Speaking about the new song “Om Namah Shivaaye” the singer exclaimed, “It is a beautiful soothing chant. I really had a wonderful experience while recording it. It is a beautiful concept by Dr Puneet Chawla and the music is done by Rajshree Agarwal”.

Watch here:

The singer admits that this song was a challenging task and while singing she made sure that the pronunciation of the mantras is perfect.

Commenting on the experience sharing the mic with Tarannum she said, “Tarannum is my childhood friend and we have learnt music together. Recording with her on this single brought back old memories of our childhood. She’s a brilliant singer and her harmonies have uploaded the track even more”.

Kaur has worked with leading music directors like A R Rahman, Pritam Chakraborty, Vishal-Shekhar, Salim Sulaiman and many more. She also received an award for Best Playback Singer Female at IIFA Awards 2019 for the song “Dilbaro” (Raazi).

The “Dilbaro” singer said her goals as a musician is to keep getting better at my art and give quality music.

“I want to keep releasing music that is meaningful and has the power to heal people” she adds.

